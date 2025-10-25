Tommy Fleetwood unravels his secret weapon amid unbeatable performance at the International Series

Tommy Fleetwood has been on an incredible run in 2025, and he may have finally revealed the key to his recent success. After securing his eighth DP World Tour title at the DP World India Championship last week, the Englishman opened up about the “secret weapon” in his bag that helped him take control of his game.Fleetwood carded a seven-under 65 in the final round to finish 22-under and claim a two-shot win over Keita Nakajima at Delhi Golf Club. On a course known for its narrow fairways, Fleetwood decided to leave his TaylorMade Qi35 driver out of the bag and replace it with a 4-iron.Speaking in a video shared by TaylorMade on Instagram on October 24, Fleetwood revealed that his 9-wood has played a crucial role in his success.“My 9-wood actually carries, like... say it carries 10 yards further than my 4-iron, maybe 15 when, you know, I'd hit a good one. But it's such a different golf shot. It's high, it's soft. I always feel like it's like a 235-yard pitching wedge at times,” Fleetwood said.TaylorMade captioned the post,“We might not all flush it like Tommy—but everyone can relate to having a secret weapon in the bag.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTommy Fleetwood ended a long wait for his first PGA Tour win in August, taking the FedExCup title at the season-ending Tour Championship. The victory came after several close calls and more than 30 top-five finishes without a win.A month later, Fleetwood carried that form into the Ryder Cup. He was one of Europe’s top performers at Bethpage Black, earning four points and winning his first four matches to help Europe defend the title on American soil.The 34-year-old has now moved inside the world’s top five after two wins in just over two months. His recent victory at the DP World India Championship was his eighth career DP World Tour title and his first since January 2024.Earlier this season, Tommy Fleetwood had struggled for consistency, finishing outside the top 20 in four straight DP World Tour starts and missing out on major contention. But his recent results show a clear turnaround, marking one of the best stretches of his career.Tommy Fleetwood shares emotional win with son FrankieTommy Fleetwood had an extra reason to celebrate his win at the DP World India Championship, as he finally got to share the moment with his young son, Frankie. It was the first time Frankie was present to watch his father lift a trophy, making the victory even more special for the Englishman.Fleetwood said the thought of celebrating with his son stayed with him throughout the final round.&quot;That was all day today what I had in my mind - could I put myself in a position where I could actually make that happen?&quot; Fleetwood said.&quot;It means so much to me and that was really cool... that's what I wanted to do all day. I hope there are going to be many more times when we hopefully get the chance to do that.&quot;Frankie was not able to attend Fleetwood’s first PGA Tour win in August and was too young to remember his last DP World Tour title in January 2024, which made this moment all the more meaningful.Following his victory in India, Tommy Fleetwood is now confirmed for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, scheduled from November 6 to 9 at Yas Links. He is a two-time winner of the event, having claimed the title in 2017 and 2018.