CBS reporter Amanda Balionis founded her own non-profit organisation, 'Puppies and Golf' in 2020. Under the organization, Balionis runs several initiatives.

Recently, the broadcaster reshared the organisation's announcing a block party taking place on Tuesday. Balionis excitedly reminded her fans regarding the event, writing:

"Tomorrow!!"

The block party will take place at Maverick's Beach Club in San Diego. Guests will have the opportunity to play golf on a custom putting course, participate in dog adoption events, and enjoy a variety of exciting features.

Tito's Vodka will have a stall at the event among other top brands. The vodka company is owned by Bert Beveridge whose net worth is $4.6B, according to Forbes.

The caption of the post read:

"This highly anticipated event brings together the San Diego and golf communities for a day filled with fun, fundraising, and furry friends to kick off the Farmers Insurance Open. Experience a custom putting course by Heritage Links and SunBelt, exciting activations from top brands like Callaway Golf, Tito’s Vodka, and Elijah Craig, and interactive features like a golf simulator, dog adoption opportunities, and a closest to the pin contest."

The golf block party sponsored by Stifel Financial is open to the public and their dogs. The Farmers Insurance Open this weekend will also be held in San Diego.

Amanda Balionis later shared a video of the custom putting course from the venue. The course has been laid with Bentgrass greens. She also tagged the Mavericks Beach Club and 'Puppies and Golf' in the Instagram story.

"I realized how important giving back was to me" - Amanda Balionis on starting 'Puppies and Golf'

In a 2020 interview with Golf Digest, Amanda Balionis shared what prompted her to start 'Puppies and Golf'. Here's what she said:

"I was volunteering for K9s for Warriors when I worked for the PGA Tour in Jacksonville, Florida, and it was really fulfilling and gratifying. It made me feel like more of a whole, well-rounded person,"

She further admitted that her move to San Diego to work with Callaway was a catalyst in her journey to founding her non-profit organisation.

"And then when I moved to San Diego and took my job with Callaway, all of a sudden I didn’t have that in my life, and I realized how important giving back was to me,"

When questioned about 'Puppies and Golf's' mission, Balionis said that it was to "bring awareness and education to adoption over buying a dog from a breeder." Balionis further added:

"It’s also to financially support shelters that are doing the hard work in making sure these dogs find a home and organizations that are ensuring that people’s lives are being enhanced with these dog-to-human connections."

