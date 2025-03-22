  • home icon
Tony Finau being called a "phat a**" in hilarious heckling incident leaves his wife in shock

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Mar 22, 2025 19:45 GMT
2022 Presidents Cup - Day Four - Source: Getty
Tony Finau with his wife, Alayna - Source: Getty

Tony Finau is one of the most prominent names on the PGA Tour and has nine professional wins to his name. His wife, Alayna Finau, is also quite active on social media, especially Instagram and TikTok.

Recently, the 35-year-old golfer had an unusual incident on the golf course during the 2025 Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass. Instagram accounts Handshakebets and back9boys shared a video on Instagram where they could be seen challenging people $5 for calling out and heckling Finau.

Alayna Finau shared this video on her Instagram story and wrote that Tony came home after the event and informed her that someone on the course heckled him during his round.

also-read-trending Trending
"Tony came home & said 'Someone on the course said my a** looked big.' Lol then someone tags me in this video on Tik Tok and I died."
Tony Finau&rsquo;s wife shares a hilarious Instagram story. Image via Instagram @laynafinau
Tony Finau’s wife shares a hilarious Instagram story. Image via Instagram @laynafinau

Meanwhile, Finau missed the cut that week at the TPC Sawgrass as he carded +8 at the 2025 Players Championship. The six-time PGA Tour winner has had a disappointing start to the 2025 season so far, as he has missed three cuts in seven events with just one top-10 finish.

A look back at Tony Finau's performances on the PGA Tour in 2024

Tony Finau had an incredible 2023 season with two wins on the PGA Tour and was looking to emulate the same last year as well. The 35-year-old couldn't register a win last season and claimed just one runner-up finish in the entire season.

However, Finau showcased impressive consistency and missed just two cuts in 22 events. He eventually finished 23rd in the season-long FedExCup Championship and made $5,706,467 as official money on the PGA Tour in 2024.

Here's how Tony Finau has performed in all the PGA Tour events in 2024.

  • The Sentry275 (-17), T38
  • The American Express269 (-19), T25
  • Farmers Insurance Open278 (-10), T6
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am211 (-5), T47
  • The Genesis Invitational278 (-6), T19
  • Mexico Open at Vidanta273 (-11), T13
  • THE PLAYERS Championship284 (-4), T45
  • Valspar Championship147 (+5), CUT
  • Texas Children's Houston Open269 (-11), T2
  • Masters Tournament301 (+13), T55
  • RBC Heritage273 (-11), T12
  • Wells Fargo Championship292 (+8), T52
  • PGA Championship273 (-11), T18
  • Charles Schwab Challenge278 (-2), T17
  • the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday287 (-1), T8
  • U.S. Open276 (-4), T3
  • Travelers Championship262 (-18), T5
  • The Open Championship152 (+10), CUT
  • 3M Open273 (-11), T12
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship272 (-8), T16
  • BMW Championship283 (-5), T13
  • TOUR Championship(-6), T23

Edited by Tushar Bahl
