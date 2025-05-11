Tony Finau echoes Rory McIlroy's call for more PGA Tour events in the US Northeast: "Some of the best golf in the world"

Tony Finau echoed Rory McIlroy's statement to have more PGA Tour events in the US Northeast. This week, the Truist Championship is taking place at the Philly Cricket Club in Pennsylvania.

Ad

Ahead of this week's event, Rory McIlroy opened up about having more tournaments in the Northeast, and recently Tony Finau also shared a similar opinion. After the third round of the 2025 Truist Championship on Saturday, May 10, the American golfer was asked about his experience of playing in Northeast cities such as Philadelphia.

In response, Finau said:

"We were talking about it there with Harry. I played with Harry English today, and Homa yesterday. We were talking about it, within 100 to 150-mile radius of this place, I think there's some of the best golf in the world. I'd love to see the TOUR make a lot more stops here. This is definitely a good one."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, on Wednesday, McIlroy also talked about playing in the Northeast. He said (via Skartch):

"We've got—we're playing the PGA at Aronimink next year. We're playing the U.S. Open in '30 at Merion. There's a lot of great golf in this area. It's a beautiful spot. I feel like we don't play enough tournaments in the Northeast.”

Ad

Tony Finau had a good time this week playing at the Truist Championship. He played a round of 67 on Saturday, and with that, he jumped nine spots on the leaderboard and settled in T6 position with Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Nick Taylor.

Tony Finau talks about his performance at the Truist Championship

Tony Finau started the campaign with a solid round of 65 at the 2025 Truist Championship on Thursday, May 8. However, he struggled on Friday and played a round of 70, but then again had an amazing time on the greens and carded a round of 67 and settled in T6.

Ad

In the post-round press conference, he talked about his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I got off to a really nice start. I feel like I played solid, got a little rough there in the middle. I made a double on 8. I thought 9 and 10 were huge for me today. I was able to bounce back on 9 with a birdie out of the bunker, which felt like an eagle."

Ad

Meanwhile, Sepp Straka played a round of 66 on Saturday and jumped two spots to take the lead at 14-under with Shane Lowry. Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell, the second-round leader, tied for third at 11-under, while Hideki Matsuyama settled in solo fifth place.

Tommy Fleetwood tied for eleventh place with Harris English, Jacob Bridgeman, Rickie Fowler, and Patrick Cantlay. The PGA Tour event will have its finale on Sunday, May 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More