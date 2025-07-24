Tony Finau shared his excitement to play with former NFL star Kyle Rudolph at the 2025 3M Open Pro-Am event. After his outing at The Open Championship, Finau has returned to the greens to compete this week in the regular PGA Tour event.The tournament will start on Thursday, July 24, and ahead of that, players competed in the Pro-Am. Rudolph shared his experience of the event with Finau in a post on his Instagram account with a caption:&quot;Always a good time teeing it up with my guy @tonyfinaugolf. A few solid swings, a lot of laughs… and then the rain decided to show up. Still a great day on the course. Excited for another @3mopen!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTony Finau reshared the post on his Instagram story along with a caption:&quot;Always a fun hang with my guy @kylerudolph&quot;Tony Finau gets candid about 'hanging' with ex-NFL star at 3M Open Pro-Am/@tonyfinaugolfThe 3M Open will start with its first round on Thursday at 7:45 am ET. Nate Lashley, David Lipsky, and Vince Whaley will take the first shot on the first tee hole, while on the tenth, Kevin Kisner will tee off with Carson Young and Ben Silverman. Tony Finau will tee off on the tenth hole in a group with Maverick McNealy and Sahith Theegala at 8:10 am ET.Tony Finau shares his excitement to be back in Minnesota for the 3M OpenFinau competed at the 3M Open in 2024 and had a decent outing. He started the campaign with an opening round of 67 and then carded the next three rounds of 69, 70, and 67 to settle in a tie for 12th place.He is returning to play in the event this week. In a pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, the American golfer opened up about playing in the tournament. He said (via Tee Scripts):&quot;It's great to be back here in Minnesota; I've got a lot of great memories here. Winning in '22 is a highlight, but I've had some nice finishes. It's a golf course that I enjoy playing, usually yields some birdies, and I always look forward to being back here in Minnesota.&quot;Meanwhile, earlier this week, after The Open, Finau attended the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 with his wife Alayna. He opened up about the outing in the press conference of the 3M Open. He said:&quot;That was so fun. I had never been a part of anything like that. My short cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 was fun to be a part of and fun to shoot with Adam Sandler. To be asked to even do it was really an honor, being a huge Happy Gilmore fan growing up. So I think Friday it comes out on Netflix, and it will be interesting to see the reviews, but I really enjoyed it.&quot;Meanwhile, this season on the PGA Tour, Finau has played in a total of 22 tournaments and made the cut in 20 of them. He was the runner-up at the Texas Children's Houston Open.