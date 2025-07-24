Tony Finau gets real about filming with $440M-worth Hollywood icon

Tony Finau opened up about Happy Gilmore 2 in a press conference ahead of the 3M Open. The American golfer will tee off this week on the PGA Tour. The tournament will start on Thursday.He attended the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere earlier this week with his wife, Alayna. In a pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, he was asked about the movie.Finau talked about it and also revealed that his son played the role of his caddie in the movie. He also opened up about the leading actor of the movie, Adam Sandler, who has a net worth of $440 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). Finau said (via Tee Scripts):&quot;It was incredible to be there to film. I was fortunate to have my son there, who has a cameo in it as well. He played my caddie just in a very small scene, which was a lot of fun. Adam Sandler couldn't have been a better human for me -- around me and my son.&quot;&quot;It was cool to see him in his element. He would be acting, and since he was directing the film as well, he would come back to the director's chair, rewatch. Just seeing him transform and just do what he does was really cool. It's kind of pull back the curtain and see what goes into making a movie,&quot; he added.Tony Finau made a guest appearance in the movie along with several other professional golfers such as Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Scottie Scheffler. He further talked about being part of the movie, saying:&quot;Being part of that again, I can't even say it was a dream come true because I don't think I ever dreamed to even be in a movie, let alone a sequel to Happy Gilmore, a movie that I loved growing up. So for me, just really honored to have been a part, a small part of something like that.&quot;Happy Gilmore 2 is set to release on July 25 on Netflix. The movie is a sequel to the popular sports comedy drama released in 1996 with the same name. Sandler is set to play the title character.Tony Finau's wife shares a glimpse of Happy Gilmore movie premiere outingTony Finau’s wife, Alayna, shared a glimpse of their Happy Gilmore 2 movie premiere outing on her Instagram account. She shared a few pictures in a post on Wednesday and in the caption talked about the movie.&quot;Happy is backk! Lesssgo!&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlayna and Finau attended the event in matching purple outfits. She wore a purple top layered with a matching jacket and shorts, while Finau styled in a white and purple striped full sleeve t-shirt and denim shorts. They both wore matching shoes.