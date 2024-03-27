Tony Finau recalls his first round with Scottie Scheffler on the PGA Tour - “I knew he was special from that moment on”

Tony Finau and Scottie Scheffler have been playing together for years now. The two golfers were even grouped at the 2022 Masters, which Scheffler eventually won. However, this wasn’t their first time playing together. The duo first shared the tee when the current World No. 1 golfer was still a rookie.

Finau was speaking in a press conference ahead of the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open when he recalled the experience of playing with a young Scheffler. The 34-year-old recalled the 2020 Northern Trust and said that he didn’t know who the reigning Masters champion was when they were paired together. Finau noted that he was focused on his own game and didn’t pay much attention to Scheffler.

The Houston Open defending champion hilariously revealed that he was surprised by Scheffler’s round as the latter shot a 59. Finau said that he knew Scheffler was “special” from that moment on.

Recalling his first round with Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau said (at 14:10):

“The first time I played with Scottie, I didn’t really know who he was because he was a rookie on the PGA Tour and I played with him at TPC Boston… We’re playing together and after nine holes I think he shoots like 7 under or whatever. I’m not really paying attention, kind of focused on my own game. We got to No. 17 and he makes another birdie. I look over to my caddie and I’m like, ‘Man, this guy’s got to be 8 or 9 under,’ and my caddie’s like, ‘How about 11?’

So anyways, he birdies the last hole to shoot 59. I was playing with him and that was the first time I heard of him. It was the first time that I played with him. I vaguely knew who he was, coming from the Korn Ferry Tour. I knew he was a good player. But anyways, that was the first time I played with Scottie, he shot a 59 at TPC Boston and I knew he was special from that moment on.”

Finau noted that he’s gone on to be Scheffler’s teammate in some of the Ryder Cup and President Cup teams over the last few years. He added that he’s played “enough rounds” with Scheffler to know how “great of a player he is.”

Hopefully the duo will once again tee off together at the Houston Open this weekend.

Tony Finau's odds at the Texas Children’s Houston Open

Tony Finau is the Houston Open defending champion. The 34-year-old golfer will be eyeing to defend his title this weekend at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. Notably, the six-time PGA Tour winner is also a favorite to win, behind the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris.

According to SportsLine, Finau comes into the Houston Open weekend with +2200 odds. Coming off the back of a missed cut at the Valspar Championship, the fan favorite golfer will be eyeing a comeback. It'll be interesting to see how he fares on the 144-player field.