Tony Finau's family reacted to a fan taking a jab at the six-time PGA Tour winner's putting skills. The American golfer is on a break from the PGA Tour. His last outing was at the Travelers Championship, where he finished in a tie for 66th place.

Ad

Recently, Finau's family tried the Bryson DeChambeau-inspired "Break 50" challenge. On their family Instagram page, FinauFresh, they shared a video of the PGA Tour pro and his kids attempting the challenge along with a caption:

"Can Finau Fresh break 50 at our home course from the front tees?! Thanks @brysondechambeau for the inspiration! Lessgo!"

Ad

Trending

A fan took a jibe at the Finau family's golfing skills and commented:

"Pretty wild none of the Finau's can putt."

Finau's family replied to the fan by sharing a screenshot of the comment on their Instagram account with the caption:

"Don't forget to tag US with your putting video"

Tony Finau’s family reacts to fan’s jibe at the 6x PGA Tour winner’s putting skills/@finaufresh

Meanwhile, on the course, Tony Finau has had a decent season on the PGA Tour in 2025. He began his campaign at The Sentry, where he carded rounds of 67, 69, 66, and 69 to finish in a tie for 15th place. However, he went on to miss the cut at both The American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open.

Ad

Out of the 16 tournaments he played, Finau recorded one top-10 finish and made the cut in 12 events.

Here is a quick recap of Tony Fianu's 2025 season:

The Sentry – T15 (67, 69, 66, 69)

The American Express – CUT (69, 66, 74)

Farmers Insurance Open – CUT (72, 77)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T13 (67, 67, 73, 69)

The Genesis Invitational – T5 (76, 69, 67, 68)

Arnold Palmer Invitational – T36 (72, 71, 68, 80)

THE PLAYERS Championship – CUT (76, 76)

Texas Children’s Houston Open – T32 (70, 65, 70, 67)

Valero Texas Open – T56 (69, 72, 76, 76)

Masters Tournament – CUT (75, 73)

RBC Heritage – T38 (72, 70, 68, 68)

Truist Championship – T15 (65, 70, 67, 70)

PGA Championship – T19 (70, 69, 69, 74)

the Memorial Tournament – T31 (72, 73, 76, 72)

U.S. Open – T38 (76, 70, 74, 71)

Travelers Championship – T66 (73, 74, 68, 76)

Ad

Tony Finau's family celebrates a big milestone in his son Jraice Finau's career

Tony Finau’s eldest son, Jraice, won the 2025 Utah PGA Junior Series Majors Bonneville 1-Day event. His family’s Instagram page shared the good news on Saturday, June 5, by posting a few pictures of Finau Jr. holding the tournament trophy along with a caption:

"Jraice made it to a playoff & came out on top. Good stuff Big Dawg! keep working 💪🏽Thank you! @utahpgajrseries @otto4063"

Ad

Ad

In the 13-15 age group category, Jraice Finau played an 18-hole round and began with a birdie on the first tee hole. He made two birdies on the front nine, followed by two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine for a round of 2-under 70.

Jraice was tied for the lead with Benjamin Wright. They competed in a playoff, where Tony Finau’s son registered the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More