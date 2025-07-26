  • home icon
  Tony Finau's family shares excitement for 'dad and big dawg' feature in Happy Gilmore 2

Tony Finau’s family shares excitement for ‘dad and big dawg’ feature in Happy Gilmore 2

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 26, 2025 12:10 GMT
Netflix
Tony Finau (Image Source: Getty)

Tony Finau's family shared their excitement as the PGA Tour pro and his son made guest appearances in Happy Gilmore 2. The sports comedy movie premiered on Netflix on July 25. It features professional golfers along with the star cast members.

On Friday, Finau's family Instagram account, @finaufresh, reshared the PGA Tour's post on their account featuring the American golfer, his son, and Adam Sandler. Resharing the post, they wrote in the caption:

"Dad & Big Dawg Happy Gilmore 2 Lessgo!"
Tony Finau's family shares excitement for 'dad and big dawg' feature in Happy Gilmore 2/@finaufresh
Tony Finau’s family shares excitement for ‘dad and big dawg’ feature in Happy Gilmore 2/@finaufresh

Tony Finau's son portrayed the character of his caddie in the movie. The American golfer has played this week at the 3M Open, and in a pre-tournament press conference, he opened up about filming for the movie and shared about his son's role. He said, via Tee Scripts:

"It was incredible to be there to film. I was fortunate to have my son there, who has a cameo in it as well. He played my caddie just in a very small scene, which was a lot of fun. Adam Sandler couldn't have been a better human for me -- around me and my son.
"It was cool to see him in his element. He would be acting, and since he was directing the film as well, he would come back to the director's chair, rewatch. Just seeing him transform and just do what he does was really cool. It's kind of pull back the curtain and see what goes into making a movie," he added.
In addition to Finau, the movie also features Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Paige Spiranac, Nelly Korda, and Jack Nicklaus.

Tony Finau opens up on the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2

Ahead of the release of the movie, Tony Finau attended the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 earlier this week. In a pre-tournament press conference of the 3M Open, he candidly reflected on his experience. He said, via Tee Scripts (aforementioned source):

"That was so fun. I had never been a part of anything like that. My short cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 was fun to be a part of, fun to shoot with Adam Sandler. To be asked to even do it was really an honor being a huge Happy Gilmore fan growing up. So I think Friday it comes out on Netflix, and it will be interesting to see the reviews, but I really enjoyed it."
Tony Finau attended the event with his wife, Alayna, in New York and soon traveled to Minnesota for the 3M Open. However, he struggled at this week's PGA Tour event and missed the cut after playing two rounds of 69 and 77.

Ankita Yadav

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
