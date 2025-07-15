Tony Finau’s wife Alayna hilariously reacts to fans' bold Viktor Hovland requests

Tony Finau’s girlfriend, Alayna, has hilariously reacted to fans requesting her to set them up with Viktor Hovland. In a recent Q&A session on her Instagram account, Mrs. Finau answered the intriguing questions of the people related to her personal and professional life.

Some fans even DMed her to set them up with the PGA Tour pro Viktor Hovland. Replying to a fan, Alayna tagged the Norwegian golfer in the IG story with a blushing emoji. She recreated the emoji while sharing the story.

Finau’s wife Alayna hilariously reacts to fans' bold Viktor Hovland requests/@laynafinau

In another Instagram story, a fan asked:

“Can you get me Viktor’s number?”

“K ladies, let’s calm it down a little plz,” she replied.

Viktor Hovland grabbed the people’s attention with his personal life at the 2023 Ryder Cup. The European team won the biennial tournament, and the players celebrated the victory with their partners. However, Hovland was the only one in the team without a partner.

Team Europe pose for a picture with their partners as Viktor Hovland, the only single member of the team stands on the side during the Sunday singles matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup. Source: Getty

Earlier this month, in an interview with Golfweek, Hovland was asked if he was single. To which, he replied:

"Yes, I am."

Meanwhile, on the greens, Viktor Hovland had last competed at the Genesis Scottish Open and tied for 11th place. He started the season at The Sentry with a T36 finish and then recorded a T22 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He won the Valspar Championship earlier this year and finished in third place at the U.S. Open.

Tony Finau’s wife, Alayna, shares about their kids’ qualities

In the Q&A session, a fan asked Tony Finau’s wife to share what her kids remind her of the most from their families. She replied to fans by sharing an adorable picture of six of their kids and talked about their qualities. She called her elder son Jraice “super competitive” and their elder daughter “boss.”

Speaking of her second daughter, Alayna wrote:

“Crazy stage right now so prob like Mom.”

Tony Finau and Alayna were blessed with their younger daughter Layton Reign in January, and in the Q&A session, she also talked about her.

“Angel baby oop that’s mom too,” she wrote.

Finau’s elder son, Jraice, plays golf, and earlier this month he won a Utah PGA Major Series event. His family's Instagram page, Finau Fresh, shared a post celebrating the big moment with a caption:

"Jraice made it to a playoff & came out on top. Good stuff Big Dawg! keep working 💪🏽Thank you! @utahpgajrseries @otto4063"

Tony Finau is gearing up to play this week at The Open Championship. He was on a break since his last outing at the Travelers Championship.

