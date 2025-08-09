Tony Finau's wife Alayna sets the record straight on the golfer allegedly talking back during the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Alayna Galea'i-Finau, wife of PGA Tour star Tony Finau, shared a clarification on her social media handle about her husband allegedly 'throwing a fit' on the course. The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently competing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.The first FedEx Cup playoff event is taking place at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee featuring the Top 70 players on the points table.During the second round of the PGA Tour event, Alayna shared a video of Tony Finau walking amid the gallery. Alayna, who was there to cheer her husband on, posted an Instagram story with a caption:&quot;Okaaay Hubs throwing a fit!! 🔥 Haha&quot;Stills from Alayna Finau's Instagram Story - Source - @laynafinau on InstagramSoon after she posted the video, Tony Finau's wife received messages from her followers who thought the golfer was talking back to one of the fans in the gallery. Following this, Alayna set the record straight after her DMs were flooded. She clarified that 'throwing a fit' was the latest trend on Instagram that she added to the video featuring her husband.Alayna Finau posted further stories in response to the messages with captions:&quot;A lot of DMs asking if he was talking back or saying stuff lol NO it's a trend #iykyk,&quot; Alayna replied to a user who asked if Finau was chirping back at a fan.&quot;No! It's this trend lmao &quot;Throwing a fit!&quot;🔥,&quot; she wrote in her next Instagram story.Screenshots of Alayna Finau's Instagram stories - Source - @laynafinau on InstagramTony Finau, who is currently competing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, stands at T42 heading into the final round of the tournament. Sitting at the 60th position on the FedEx Cup standings, Finau will look to rise up on the points table to make it to the next playoff event, BMW Championship, featuring the Top 50 players.Alayna and Tony Finau take a dinner decision with a fun gameAlayna Finau recently shared a video featuring herself along with Tony Finau playing a round of rock, paper and scissors. The couple decided to make a dinner choice with the fun game, where he opted for In-N-Out Burger and Alayna went with Hawaiian barbeque.Though PGA Tour star won the little game, the couple could be seen enjoying their Hawaiian barbeque meal as per his wife's choice. Alayna wrote in the caption:&quot;Don’t challenge me in anything esp during my birthday month!! 😂😈&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlayna Finau celebrated her birthday by throwing a party for other people whose birthday also falls in the same month.