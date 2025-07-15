Tony Finau’s wife Alayna has the straightforward reply to ‘do you golf?’ question

Tony Finau's wife, Alayna, had a perfect reply to whether she played golf. Alayna attended many tournaments that the golfer has played in, but she never played golf herself. She was asked in an Instagram questionnaire if she participated in the game.

Ad

In reply, Alayna said that she cheered for her husband. She wrote:

"Nope! I just do the cheering in golf."

A fan question (via Alayna Finau's Instagram story)

In the same questionnaire, Alayna was also asked about her favorite memory with her father. In reply, she said:

Ad

Trending

"One of my favs that he did from when we were little to adulthood, was him coming out to us girls with diff outfits making sure he was matching from head to toe, & while doing so he would dance, moonwalk, shimmy & all that jazz."

A fan question ( via Alayna's Instagram post)

Finau last played at the Travelers Championship with an 11-over. He fired 73 in the first round with one birdie, followed by 74 in the second round with three birdies. In the third and fourth rounds, the golfer shot 68 and 76 with six and two birdies, respectively.

Ad

How did Tony Finau perform in the 2025 season?

Tony Finau had five top 20 finishes in 2025, including a T15 at the Sentry Tournament with 21-under, a T13 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with 12-under, a T5 at the Genesis Invitational with 8-under, a T15 at the Truist Championship with 8-under, and a T19 at the PGA Championship with 2-under.

Here's a list of Tony Finau's 2025 performances so far:

The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course): T15, 67-69-66-69, 271 (-21)

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: Missed cut, 69-66-74, 209 (-7)

Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut, 72-77, 149 (+5)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T13, 67-67-73-69, 276 (-12)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T5, 76-69-67-68, 280 (-8)

Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T36, 72-71-68-80, 291 (+3)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: Missed cut, 76-76, 152 (+8)

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T32, 70-65-70-67, 272 (-8)

Valero Texas Open at the TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course): T56, 69-72-76-76, 293 (+5)

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: Missed cut, 75-73, 148 (+4)

RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links: T38, 72-70-68-68, 278 (-6)

Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course): T15, 65-70-67-70, 272 (-8)

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T19, 70-69-69-74, 282 (-2)

The Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club: T31, 72-73-76-72, 293 (+5)

U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: T38, 76-70-74-71, 291 (+11)

Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands: T66, 73-74-68-76, 291 (+11)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More