Tony Finau’s wife drops 2-word reaction to Jena Sims’ heartbreaking revelation

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka shared some devastating news with the world on Monday, October 6. Tony Finau's wife Layna was one the many in the golf community who extended support to the family.The 36-year-old announced that she and Koepka had lost their pregnancy. Having been through her first trimester, Sims expressed her sorrows in an Instagram post that had pictures of her sonogram, her baby bump, and a gender reveal cake.Tony Finau's wife, Layna, left a comment on the social media post offering her condolences and support to her close friend and her family. As a mother of six children herself, here's a look at what she had to say about the Koepkas' devastating loss (via Instagram @laynafinau):&quot;Love you! 🫂♥️&quot;Here's a look at the comment (via Instagram @laynafinau):Layna Finau offers kind words to Jena Sims following pregnancy loss (Image via Instagram @laynafinau) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJena Sims was 16 weeks into her pregancy when she and Brooks Koepka found out that their baby's heart had stopped beating. She used her post on Instagram to raise awareness about pregnancy loss and infertility.The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also recognized the healthcare workers that have to deliver this kind of devastating news on a daily basis. While she stated that she is greiving, she and Brooks Koepka remain hopeful to have a second child following the birth of their son Crew in 2023.Jena Sims opens up about difficult pregnancy with baby CrewJena Sims and Brooks Koepka tied the knot in 2022. A year later, they welcomed their first born Crew into the world. However, it was a gruelling journey as their son arrived six weeks prior to his due date.As the baby was stuck in a breech positing, the mother to be was rushed to the hospital where doctors performed a cesarian section to keep both mom and the baby safe.While Sims recovered in a few weeks, Crew unfortunately had to spend six weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Here's a look at what the actress had to say about the journey with her first pregnancy (via Sports Illustrated):&quot;Leaving the hospital without your baby is something I wish on no one. It’s the hardest thing we’ve ever done. There’s so much space in my heart for NICU parents, and those who don’t get to bring their babies home. We have been visiting him as much as possible, and know he’s in the absolute best care.”Crew Sims Koepka celebrated his second birthday a few months ago in July. He regularly accompanies his mom to encourage and cheer on his father at LIV Golf tournaments and Major championships. The adorable family have surely made memories to last them a long time.