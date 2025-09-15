Tony Finau’s wife pens down a heartwarming message for her ‘bestie’ on their special day

Tony Finau turned 36 on Sunday, September 14. His wife, Alayna, marked the occasion with an Instagram reel featuring moments from their life together, including a clip of their wedding vows. The video was set to Alex Warren’s song Ordinary. Finau, born in 1989 in Salt Lake City, Utah, received a warm birthday message from Alayna alongside the reel. She wrote:“Happy birthday to my bestie! 🥹 God is good. So blessed! GOAT Hubs, GOAT Dad. Love celebrating everyday with you hunnnnay @tonyfinaugolf 🙏🏽💋.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two married on May 12, 2012, and renewed their vows in Cabo, Mexico, in November 2023. They have six children, sons Jraice and Tony, and daughters Leilene “Neenee” Aiaga, Sage, Sienna-Vee, and Layton Reign, born January 25, 2025. When Alayna turned 35 in August, Finau called her “selfless, caring, and always giving her love to others,” in his own Instagram note. The Finau family is often seen together at tournaments, including the 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest, where they caddied for him in matching outfits. Earlier this year, Tony Finau opened up about a rough patch in his marriage. In a March interview with Skratch, he revealed that before the pandemic, his packed schedule meant he and Alayna barely spent two weeks together.“We went into it and we were like, ‘We’re about to fall more in love or get a divorce.’ This is only going to end in one of those two ways. And luckily, it was the first,” he said.Tony Finau added that the lockdown gave them time to reset and grow closer. The couple often shares their life on social media, with Alayna grabbing attention last December when she jokingly told TikTok followers that life was “complicated enough,” following rumors of Finau joining LIV Golf.Tony Finau reflects on Ryder Cup ahead of the eventTony Finau, who represented the U.S. in the Ryder Cup in 2018 and 2021, is looking forward to the 45th edition at Bethpage Black from September 26–28, even though he won’t be on this year’s team due to injury. He called the experience “fun,” remembering the energy and intensity that comes with representing his country.Finau said the lead-up to the event can be grueling, with sleepless nights before practice rounds and match days.“There’s a lot of pressure there, but as they say, pressure is a privilege and I try to look at that way. I love that opportunity and the guys who are in there now, I think we have a great team,” Finau said.He also stressed the impact of a home crowd, remembering the 2021 win at Whistling Straits, where fan support helped the U.S. secure a dominant victory. Despite missing out this year, Finau remains optimistic about the American team and the high stakes of Ryder Cup competition.