Tony Finau sends out ‘prayers’ to Charlie Kirk’s family

Tony Finau sent out prayers to Charlie Kirk’s family. Kirk was the head of Turning Point USA and attended an event on Wednesday at Utah Valley University, where he was shot. Videos from the scene circulated over the internet, and they showed that Kirk was addressing the crowd when a loud crack sound was heard from the gunshot, and the MAGA influencer fell off his seat.

Following that, Kirk was hospitalized, but he couldn't survive the attack and passed away. To send last prayers to Kirk’s family, Finau shared an Instagram story, and in the story, the golfer wrote his condolences. His words were:

“RIP Charlie. Prayers to your wife and children and family.”

Tony Finau is sending prayers to Charlie Kirk's family ( through Tony Finau's Instagram story)

Currently, Finau isn't playing in any tournament, and his last tournament was the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished at T64 after scoring 6 over. His best finish of the season came at The Genesis Invitational with a T5.

Tony Finau made a special social media post on the yearly charity celebration

Tony Finau is known for his philanthropic contributions and celebrated the fourth anniversary of his charity fund. The non-profit organisation was called the Tony Finau Foundation, established in 2015 to help the youth by providing them with education, wellness, and other necessary things for a good life.

His greater-than-life venture was inspired by his family values, and one of the primary initiatives of the foundation was to build the Learning Center in Utah to support budding golfers with adequate education and other facilities. Recently, as the association completed its fourth year, Finau shared a post on his Instagram handle and wrote a caption that read:

“4th Annual Tony Finau Foundation Gala was a vibe 💚😮‍💨 This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the @tonyfinaufoundation 🙌🏾 So humbled and grateful to so many who have made this milestone possible. We are truly making a difference together!"

He continued to show his gratitude. He wrote,

“Thank you to our special guests for the night @collin_morikaw @jordandavisofficial you guys are the best!! Thank you to our MC for the night my guy @espncaddie 👊🏾 Thanks to all who attended the Gala and generously donated. Final thank you to @chelseafairbourn who is an absolute rock star and works so hard to help us fulfill our mission 🫡 Cheers to the next 10 years of inspiring!”

Finau also visited the Utah Learning Center this year in February to interact with the children and learn with them. He shared a social media post on Instagram and shared four snaps from the visit in his post. He also added in the post that he was celebrating Tony Finau day and went there to spend the special day with the kids by reading to them.

