  Tony Finau shares his 'best strategy that helps him play to 'win'

Tony Finau shares his ‘best strategy that helps him play to ‘win’

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Sep 25, 2025 11:00 GMT
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Tony Finau, FedEx St. Jude Championship (Image via Getty)

Tony Finau celebrated playing on the PGA Tour for a decade this year. As the season has concluded, he revealed his secret to avenging the golf course every time he competes.

The world-class golfer stated that he never plays a golf shot during tournaments without a plan set out first. He makes decisions on what kind of shot he wishes to play with the help of a yardage book, which also helps him formulate a strategy for taking on some of the world's most challenging golf courses.

In a recent post on Instagram to promote his partnership with Grant Thornton, Finau talked about how he and the finance giant share a passion for analytical planning.

Here's a look at what Tony Finau had to say about the key to his success on the golf course (via Instagram @tonyfinaugolf):

"On the PGA TOUR, every shot starts with a plan. 📘⛳ My yardage book holds the insights I need to develop the best strategy. My partners at Grant Thornton know that having that strategy, whether in golf or in business, is the difference between playing, and playing to win. #GTAmbassador"
Here's a look at Tony Finau's promotional post for Grant Thornton (via Instagram @tonyfinaugolf):

Tony Finau played in 20 tournaments on the PGA Tour this season. He made the cut in 15 events and recorded five finishes in the top 25 and one finish inside the top ten. The PGA Tour sensation's best finish of the year was at the 2025 Genesis Invitational, where he tied for fifth place with a total 72-hole score of 8 under par 280.

Tony Finau talks about the reason for signing with Grant Thornton

In 2023, Tony Finau announced his partnership with Grant Thornton. In a press conference breaking the news to the golf community, he stated that he was inspired to work with the company due to their massive involvement in the game of golf.

Here's a look at what Tony Finau had to say about his partnership (via Grant Thornton):

"Over the last few years, I've admired what Grant Thornton is doing in the game of golf. It is clear that we share a vision to bring more people to the game and are passionate about working to improve the communities that we live in. So, our teams sat down to see what we can accomplish together, and I am thrilled to announce that I have joined the team of GT ambassadors on Tour."

A few months later, the American golfer took part in the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational. He played the prestigious tournament with LPGA Tour superstar Nelly Korda as his playing partner. They made a solid duo together and tied for fourth place.

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Lathika Krishna
