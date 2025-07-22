Tony Finau shares his experience at the Open Championship with a 3-word reaction

Tony Finau closed out his 2025 Open Championship with a tied-56th place finish and expressed gratitude for his time at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. While his performance was steady but not very impressive, he remained positive as he reflected on the week spent on and off the course.

Finau carded rounds of 70 (-1), 68 (-3), 72 (+1), and 75 (+4), finishing at 1-over par with a total of 285 strokes. Over four days, he recorded 11 birdies, nine bogeys, one eagle, and two double bogeys.

After the event, he reshared a post from his FinausFresh family account on Instagram, where his wife Alayna had posted a vlog highlighting their experience in Northern Ireland. The video showed behind-the-scenes moments from their week, including visits to the merchandise store, family time, and packing up for their journey home.

In his Instagram story, Finau added a simple three-word reaction to sum up the trip:

"Thank You, Ireland!"

A still from Tony Finau's Instagram story (via @finaufresh)

The original post was captioned:

"Thank you, Northern Ireland. Onward & upward we go! Always Proud!"

The Open Championship was Tony Finau’s 17th appearance of the 2025 PGA Tour season.

How has Tony Finau performed in 2025 so far?

In his 17 starts this season, Tony Finau is still searching for his first victory. He has recorded one top-10 finish and four additional top-20s (five in total), while missing the cut in four events. Currently, he sits 46th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and 59th in the FedEx Cup standings

Here are his results so far in 2025:

The Sentry – T15 (-21)

– T15 (-21) The American Express – CUT (-7)

– CUT (-7) Farmers Insurance Open – CUT (+5)

– CUT (+5) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T13 (-12)

– T13 (-12) The Genesis Invitational – T5 (-8)

– T5 (-8) Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – T36 (+3)

– T36 (+3) THE PLAYERS Championship – CUT (+8)

– CUT (+8) Texas Children's Houston Open – T32 (-8)

– T32 (-8) Valero Texas Open – T56 (+5)

– T56 (+5) Masters Tournament – CUT (+4)

– CUT (+4) RBC Heritage – T38 (-6)

– T38 (-6) Truist Championship – T15 (-8)

– T15 (-8) PGA Championship – T19 (-2)

– T19 (-2) The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – T31 (+5)

– T31 (+5) U.S. Open – T38 (+11)

– T38 (+11) Travelers Championship – T66 (+11)

– T66 (+11) The Open Championship – T56 (+1)

As for his performance stats this season, Finau has gained 0.148 strokes total (87th) and 0.288 strokes tee-to-green (70th). His off-the-tee game sits slightly below average at -0.025 (113th), while his approach play has gained 0.079 strokes (87th). Around the green, he’s stronger with 0.234 strokes gained (29th), but his putting has been a struggle at -0.140 (136th).

In terms of driving, Finau’s longest drive this year reached 420 yards (11th), with an average driving distance of 304.4 yards (75th) and 294.2 yards across all drives (85th). His driving accuracy stands at 57.38%, ranking 114th.

He has also posted a low round of 65 (T140), averaging 3.80 birdies per round (79th) with a total of 232 birdies (68th). Additionally, he has recorded eight eagles (37th), averaging one eagle every 137.3 holes (48th).

