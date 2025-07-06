Tony Finau recently shared his opinion about the ChaCha roasted Sunflower seeds on his Instagram story. The American golfer has been on a break since his last outing at the Travelers Championship.

Finau is enjoying downtime with his family, and on Saturday, he shared a video, talking about the Caramel and Coconut flavors of the Sunflower seeds. The PGA Tour pro revealed the seeds he prefers among the two.

"The caramel seeds are the best out of the two that I have tried. Cocunut is really good, but I think the caramel is incredible," he said.

Tony Finau shares verdict on coconut vs. caramel sunflower seeds on Instagram/@tonyfinaugolf

Meanwhile, on the greens, Tony Finau has not competed in any tournament in the last two weeks. He missed the Rocket Classic and also the John Deere Classic this week.

In his last outing at the Travelers Championship, he started the campaign with an opening round of 73 and then the next round of 74. But after the tough start, he bounced back and carded the next round of 68, followed by the final round of 76 to settle in a tie for 66th place.

Tony Finau shares the "morning sesh" while away on a break

Last week, Finau shared a short video on his Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse into his morning session workout routine. He included clips of the different exercises he does.

"Morning sesh with my guy Jared" he wrote in the caption.

Tony Finau had a decent season on the PGA Tour in 2025. He started the campaign at The Sentry and finished within the top 15 on the leaderboard. But after the decent start to the season, he struggled in the next two outings and missed the cut at The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open.

He bounced back with a T13 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and then a T5 at the Genesis Invitational. So far, on the PGA Tour, Finau has played in 16 tournaments and has recorded one finish in the top 10. He made the cut in 12 tournaments.

Here is a quick recap of Tony Finau's 2025 PGA Tour season:

The Sentry: T15 (67, 69, 66, 69)

The American Express: CUT (69, 66, 74)

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT (72, 77)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T13 (67, 67, 73, 69)

The Genesis Invitational: T5 (76, 69, 67, 68)

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T36 (72, 71, 68, 80)

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT (76, 76)

Texas Children’s Houston Open: T32 (70, 65, 70, 67)

Valero Texas Open: T56 (69, 72, 76, 76)

Masters Tournament: CUT (75, 73)

RBC Heritage: T38 (72, 70, 68, 68)

Truist Championship: T15 (65, 70, 67, 70)

PGA Championship: T19 (70, 69, 69, 74)

The Memorial Tournament: T31 (72, 73, 76, 72)

U.S. Open: T38 (76, 70, 74, 71)

Travelers Championship: T66 (73, 74, 68, 76)

