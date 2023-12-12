Tony Finau squashes LIV golf switch rumours, "looking forward" to his 10th PGA Tour season

After Jon Rahm's departure to LIV Golf, Tony Finau's name is among the most mentioned in the golf world. That's why his message on Monday, December 11, has rocked fans almost as much as the Spaniard's four days ago. "Looking forward to playing my 10th season on the PGA Tour," Finau wrote.

Tony Finau posted on his personal Instagram account a farewell message to the season, in which he stated that he is "excited" for the approaching 2024 season and to defend his title at the Mexico Open at Vidanta and the Houston Open.

This was Tony Finau's message on Instagram:

"The 2023 season is in the books! It was a special and incredible season highlighted with a win at the Mexico Open. It was my 6th Win on the @pgatour. Another highlight was reaching the tour championship for the 7th year in a row!"

"As this year comes to an end I’m grateful to play the game that I love and to have the opportunity to compete at the highest level. I’m excited for 2024 and looking forward to playing my 10th season on the PGA Tour! And stoked to be defending in both Mexico and Houston!"

"Thank you to my partners for your continued support. Thank you to the fans for all the love for our whole Finau fam. See y’all in Maui! #imnotleaving."

Some fans have expressed doubts over whether this message from Tony Finau is a clear denial of his alleged departure to LIV Golf. Others have not overlooked the tag used by the player at the end of his post, which reads: "I'm not leaving."

A look at rumors linking Tony Finau to LIV Golf

On December 7, Jon Rahm ended a long string of rumors by confirming that he will be playing LIV Golf for the next few seasons. Following this, Tony Finau was immediately linked to an eventual move to the circuit backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Spanish media group Ten Golf was the one to make this claim, stating that Tony Finau and Tyrrell Hatton were among Rahm's alleged picks for the team that he will reportedly captain at LIV Golf.

From that point on, numerous media outlets echoed rumors of negotiations between Finau and LIV Golf. These rumors continue regarding Tyrrell Hatton.

Finau has a 16-year career in professional golf, nine of them on the PGA Tour. He has six victories and, while not winning a Major, has finished in the Top 10 nine times. He is currently ranked 20th in both the world and FedEx Cup rankings.

The 2022-2023 season was excellent for Finau, with 13 Top 25s in 24 tournaments, including two wins and five Top 10s. Other impressive results included winning the Presidents Cup and qualifying for the TOUR Championship.