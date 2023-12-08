Tony Finau and Tyrrell Hatton could join Jon Rahm’s new LIV Golf team: Reports

Masters champion Jon Rahm confirmed his move to LIV Golf on Thursday (December 7). The Spaniard made the massive announcement after weeks of speculation. Following the move, reports now claim that Tony Finau and Tyrrell Hatton could be on their way as well.

Rahm was reportedly offered a contract worth more than $300,000,000 and a team of his own by the Saudi-funded breakaway league. According to the Spanish golf website Ten Golf, Finau and Hatton could join LIV Golf. The report, from unrevealed sources, claims that the two PGA Tour stars could be among the top names on Rahm’s new LIV team.

Expand Tweet

Notably, Finau has earlier revealed that he missed some players on LIV Golf. The PGA Tour veteran, currently competing at the Grant Thornton Invitational, stated that he “missed” golfers like Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer and Brooks Koepka, since their defection to the controversial series.

It is pertinent to note that the Spanish publication made the claim just hours after Rahm confirmed his controversial switch to the Greg Norman-led series in a conference call with press on Thursday. However, this is yet to be confirmed. While many fans claim that the report is inaccurate, some others named players like Xander Schauffele or Collin Morikawa as other possibilities.

Jon Rahm joins LIV Golf after weeks of speculation

Rahm is the latest name to join LIV Golf. He is also the biggest name so far to defect to the PIF-backed series since 2022 Open winner Cameron Smith. With the move, the 29-year-old joins the likes of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and his good friend Koepka.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Rahm signed a contract worth $300 million, which runs for at least three years. Apart from this, reports also claim that LIV will add a 13th team to their roster led by the Spaniard. Confirming his big move, the World No. 3 said that the move is ‘best for him and his family.’ He also admitted that money was a factor in his defection.

Jon Rahm said on Thursday:

“Every decision I feel like we make in life, there will be somebody who agrees and likes it and somebody who doesn’t. I made this decision because I believe it’s the best for me and my family. Everybody I’ve been able to talk to has been really supportive of me, so I’m very comfortable with my decision.

"I’m no stranger to hearing some negative things on social media or in media. It’s part of what it is, we are public figures but you just learn to deal with it, right? This certainly won’t define or change who I am.”

Expand Tweet

In a subsequent official statement, Rahm added that he’s “proud” to join LIV. He claimed that he is joining “something new that is bringing growth to the sport.” It’ll be interesting to see how the big-name golfer fares on the series in the coming season.