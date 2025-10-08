Tony Finau withdraws from the 2025 Baycurrent Classic

Tony Finau has withdrawn from this week’s Baycurrent Classic, the PGA Tour has confirmed. No reason was given for his withdrawal, which came after he finished tied for 99th at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland last weekend.

Finau was scheduled to travel to Japan for the 78-player PGA Tour event at Yokohama Country Club, where he was one of the biggest names in the field. The 36-year-old will be replaced by Sam Ryder.

Tony Finau, a six-time PGA Tour winner, has slipped to 66th in the world rankings this year. His only top-10 finish of the season came at the Genesis Invitational in February, where he finished tied for fifth.

Ryder, who finished tied for 29th at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi last week, is heading to Japan as his replacement. He sits 111th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings and needs a strong result to keep his full playing rights for 2026.

Only five tournaments remain in the FedEx Cup Fall schedule, with the top 100 players keeping their PGA Tour cards and qualifying for The Players Championship. Players ranked 101 to 125 will have conditional status for the next season and can participate in the PGA Tour Q-School to attempt to regain their full cards.

Nico Echavarria is the defending champion this week after winning by one stroke over Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman last year. Thomas returns to the field, joined by top players such as Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, and 2023 winner Collin Morikawa.

How has Tony Finau's 2025 season been so far?

PGA: Wyndham Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Tony Finau’s 2025 season has been a mix of solid finishes and missed opportunities. He started strong with a top-15 result at The Sentry and a top-5 finish at The Genesis Invitational, but has also missed several cuts, including at major events like the Masters and The PLAYERS Championship.

Tony Finau’s most consistent stretch came early in the year, showing flashes of the form that once made him a regular contender. Despite limited top-10 finishes, he has remained competitive across the PGA Tour schedule and continues to look for momentum heading into the final events of the season.

The Sentry: T15, $292,000

The American Express: Missed Cut, --

Farmers Insurance Open: Missed Cut, --

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T13, $368,500

The Genesis Invitational: T5, $736,500

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T36, $96,750

THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut, --

Texas Children's Houston Open: T32, $51,911

Valero Texas Open: T56, $22,040

Masters Tournament: Missed Cut, --

RBC Heritage: T38, $86,250

Truist Championship: T15, $350,000

PGA Championship: T19, $193,442

The Memorial Tournament: T31, $114,857

U.S. Open: T38, $90,608

Travelers Championship: T66, $39,750

The Open: T56, $42,333

3M Open: Missed Cut, --

Wyndham Championship: T44, $23,951

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T64, $42,600

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (DP World Tour): T99, --

