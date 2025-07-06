Tony Finau writes a proud message for his ‘big dawg’ as he achieves major career milestone

Tony Finau celebrated a major milestone in his son Jraice Finau's career. The eldest son of Finau is walking in his father's footsteps and plays golf. He won the 2025 Utah PGA Junior Series Majors' Bonneville 1-Day event in the age group of 13–15 by defeating Benjamin Wright in a playoff.

After playing the round, both tied for the lead at 2-under, but Tony Finau's son clinched the title. TeamFinau shared the good news by posting on its Instagram account with a caption:

"Jraice made it to a playoff & came out on top. Good stuff Big Dawg! keep working 💪🏽 Thank you! @utahpgajrseries @otto4063"

Jraice Finau started his game at the Bonneville 1-Day Major with a birdie on the first hole. He then made another birdie on the fifth but struggled on the back nine. He made a bogey on the tenth, followed by two back-to-back birdies and then one bogey on the 15th for a round of 2-under 70.

Tony Finau celebrates daughter Layton's "1st swim"

Tony Finau's wife, Alayna, shared a post celebrating their daughter Layton's first swim. She posted a few pictures and videos on her Instagram account with a caption:

"Laytons 1st swim!"

Finau and his wife enjoyed a fun-filled outing in the water with their little daughter.

Tony Finau and Alayna are the proud parents of six kids. They welcomed their youngest baby, a daughter, Layton, on January 25. The eldest one is son Jraice, followed by Leilene, Tony, Sage, and Sienna Vee.

Tony Finau and Alayna with their kids at The Masters - Par Three Contest - Source: Getty

Alayna shared a heartfelt post for her husband on Father's Day last month. She shared three pictures with the PGA Tour pro with their kids, along with a caption:

"Happy Father’s Day to the goat Dad! 💚@tonyfinaugolf our #1 guy forever. we love you!"

Meanwhile, Tony Finau is on a break these days. He last played at the Travelers Championship, where he carded the four rounds of 73, 74, 68, and 76 to settle in T66 place.

This season on the PGA Tour, Finau started the campaign at The Sentry with a T15 finish. However, he then missed the cut at The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open. He has recorded some decent finishes this season, including T5 at The Genesis Invitational, T13 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T15 at the Truist Championship, and T19 at the PGA Championship.

He competed in 16 tournaments and made the cut in 12 of them. Finau, however, is looking to break his two-year winless streak on the circuit. He last won a PGA Tour event in 2023 at the Mexico Open by defeating Jon Rahm.

