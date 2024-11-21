"Too much $"; "Hard pass" - Fans react to Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red's new range of luxury bags ranging $450-$1100

Fans on social media have slammed the brand-new collection of Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red in collaboration with Vessel for its high price. The legendary American golfer’s brand has partnered with Vessel to launch a collection consisting of golf bags and other golfing accessories.

In their limited-edition collection, they have revealed eight items, including three different bags ranging from $450 to $1,100. Nuclr Golf shared the news about the Sun Day Red's new bag collection on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"Tiger Woods brand Sun Day Red has a collab with Vessel Golf, featuring bags and accessories, with bags ranging from $450-$1100 USD and headcovers starting at $70. Will you be placing an order? @TWlegion"

Fans in the comments section criticized the pricing of the bags.

"Nope. Too much $," a fan wrote.

"Hard pass," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, another fan commented that the apparel brand of Tiger Woods is just not cool.

"I'm really bummed to say it but the brand...just isn't cool. I really wanted to like Tiger's own venture, but the TW stuff was just better," one more fan said.

Yet another fan jokingly mocked the brand for its high prices.

"I was charged 100usd by Sun Day Red for just reading this post," a fan wrote.

Here are more fans reactions:

Fans' reaction (Image via X/@NUCLRGOLF)

All about Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red exclusive bag collection

Sun Day Red has launched an eight-item collection, which includes premium bags with high price ranges. Their Sun Day Red X Vessel Leather Sunday III Stand Bag is priced at $1,100. It's an ultra-premium bag made of 100% genuine leather.

The bag has 15 cross stitches and 15 stripes, along with a 3-way top with two full-length, fully enclosed velour-lined dividers. The bag also includes a garment compartment, towel loop, umbrella holder, insulated bottle sleeve, and velour-lined valuable and magnetic rangefinder pockets. It features a patented rotator system and is made with strong, ultra-lightweight carbon fiber legs.

The second bag is the Sun Day Red X Vessel Player V 6-Way Stand Bag, priced at $450. This bag also has 15 cross stitches and 15 stripes, marking the Sun Day Red branding. It features a 6-way club-dividing top with 3 full-length, fully enclosed velour-lined dividers.

It is made of tour-grade synthetic leather exterior and has quick-access magnetic pockets. Additionally, it includes hidden pockets, an interior lock pocket, dual bottle sleeves, and a car strap pass-through.

The third bag is a travel case priced at $475. It has 1680D ballistic nylon construction and offers clubhead protection along with a molded polyurethane bottom and reinforced backing board. The travel case has three leather grab handles, four pockets, and smooth-skating wheels.

