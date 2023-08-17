Top 10 American golfers who can automatically qualify for Ryder Cup at 2023 BMW Championship

The Ryder Cup is one of the biggest golfing stages on the planet where golfers play for their country in a set of teams. The best golfers from each country are chosen for the team. However, the team only has six places, and for a country like America consisting of many talented golfers, the stakes are really high.

However, there are some who have stood out above the rest and are in contention for the top six positions. Interestingly, three golfers have already qualified for the US team including Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, and Patrick Cantlay.

Let's take a look at the remaining seven American golfers who can secure an automatic place in the Ryder Cup team.

Brian Harman

Harman currently reserves the fourth spot in Cup rankings and will secure his place if nothing unusual goes down at the BMW Championship. However, he can solidify his position with a solo 20th finish.

Max Homa

Comparatively, Max Home has a difficult task ahead of him if he wishes to qualify for the team. The 32-year-old will have to be a runner-up in the BMW Championship to secure his qualification.

Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

Both, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth will have to secure a solo second finish to make it to the US Ryder Cup team. However, only one of them can reign supreme and the other will have to try again next year.

Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley

All the three above-mentioned golfers have never played in the US team. Interestingly, their qualification is also an uphill battle where they will have to secure a win at the BMW Championship to make their place in the team. This seems like a very difficult task for Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, and Keegan Bradley, as they will be up against far more experienced golfers.

Final team for the 2023 Ryder Cup will be announced on August 29, 2023

Veteran golfer Zach Johnson is the captain of Team America and will choose his players accordingly, Although the Ryder Cup standings indicate who will make the team. The final team will be announced on August 29, 2023, after the Tour Championship.

The announcement will be made at the headquarters of the PGA in Frisco, Texas. The complete announcement will be televised for all interested viewers on Golf Channel at 10:00 AM.

