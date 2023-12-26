Top 10 golfers with most PGA Tour wins in 2023 ft. Jon Rahm and Max Homa

The PGA Tour season in 2023 saw amazing gameplay and twists. As the year is nearing its end and players are looking for upcoming challenges in 2024, we'll inquire about individual players and their wins throughout the year.

With every tournament, these players secured not only a trophy but a huge share of the purse. We'll also figure out who has won the maximum amount so far and how much money these players took taken home so far.

10 Golfers with the most PGA Tour in 2023

Here is the list of 10 golfers with the most PGA Tour this year:

#1 Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm won four championships, including the Masters, and had an impressive 10 top-10 finishes with a scoring average of 69. Apart from this, he has not only secured trophies but also $16,522,608 in earnings.

#2 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland grabbed three wins and nine top-10 finishes with an average of 69.1 in 2023. His earnings reached an impressive amount of $14,112,235.

#3 Max Homa

Max Homa's 2022-23 season has been defined by grit and triumph. Securing two wins and an outstanding 13 top-10 finishes, Homa's scoring average of 69.5 showcases his adaptability. His bankroll sees a significant boost, standing at $10,761,517.

#4 Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley's tenacity has shone through in the 2023 PGA Tour season. With two wins and six top-10 finishes, Bradley's scoring average of 70.1 reflects his fighting spirit. Beyond the strokes, Bradley has accumulated $9,010,040 in earnings.

#5 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler secured two wins and a staggering 17 top-10 finishes with a scoring average of 68.6 showcasing his dominance. Scheffler is leaving this year with $21,014,342 in earnings.

#6 Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover's seasoned play has made waves in the 2023 season. With two wins and five top-10 finishes, Glover's scoring average of 70.9 speaks of experience, and he secured $6,399,296 in earnings this year.

#7 Tony Finau

Tony Finau is finishing this season with two wins and five top-10 finishes, Finau's scoring average of 69.9 showcases his adaptability. His performances have not only won him accolades but also $5,867,652.

#8 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy's 2022–23 season has been excellent. With two wins and 13 top-10 finishes, McIlroy's scoring average of 68.8 reflects his consistent brilliance. His victories have translated into a noteworthy $13,921,008 in earnings.

#9 Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark's resilience has been a defining feature in the 2023 PGA Tour. With two wins and eight top-10 finishes, Clark's scoring average of 69.6 attests to his ability to navigate challenges. His journey is not just about rankings; it's also about the $10,757,490 in earnings.

#10 Tom Kim

Tom Kim rounds off the list with two wins and nine top-10 finishes. Kim's scoring average of 69.8 underscores his consistent performance. Beyond the fairways, Kim's endeavors have earned him a respectable $7,774,918.