Top 100 Golf Courses in the US: A Ranking of the Best Courses for Every Skill Level

Pine Valley Golf Club, located in Pine Valley, New Jersey, leads the Top 100 Golf Courses in the United States. According to lists published in recent weeks by three specialized publications, the Pine Valley course is the one that best combines beauty with the demands of the sport.

Based on the Top 100 Golf Courses published by Golf.com, Golf Digest and top100golfcourses.com, the Pine Valley Golf Club course stands out for blending the three schools of golf course design (penal, heroic and strategic).

The course that leads the Top 100 Golf Courses in the U.S. was designed by George Crump, its founder. Crump was assisted by renowned architects H.S. Colt, A.W. Tillinghast, George C. Tillinghast, George C. Tillinghast, George C. Tillinghast and George Crump. Tillinghast, George C. Thomas Jr. and Walter Travis.

Second place in the Top 100 Golf Courses was awarded to Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters Tournament, the first major of each PGA Tour season. It is a course in which several greats have participated over the decades. Such is the case of Alister Mackenzie, Bobby Jones, Perry Maxwell, Trent Jones, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Fazio.

The best 5 in the Second place in the Top 100 Golf Courses was completed by Cypress Point Club, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club and Oakmont Country Club.

Top 100 Golf Courses: final list

Pine Valley Golf Club (Pine Valley, NJ) Augusta National Golf Club (Augusta, GA) Cypress Point Club (Pebble Beach, CA) Shinnecock Hills Golf Club (Southampton, NY) Oakmont Country Club (Oakmont, PA) Merion Golf Club: East (Ardmore, PA) National Golf Links of America (Southampton, NY) Sand Hills Golf Club (Mullen, NE) Fishers Island Club (Fishers Island, NY) Seminole Golf Club (Juno Beach, FL) Winged Foot Golf Club: West Course (Mamaroneck, NY) Pebble Beach Golf Links (Pebble Beach, CA) Chicago Golf Club (Wheaton, IL) Crystal Downs Country Club (Frankfort, MI) Friar's Head Golf Club (Riverhead, NY) Los Angeles Country Club: North (Los Angeles, CA) Muirfield Village Golf Club (Dublin, OH) Riviera Country Club (Pacific Palisades, CA) The Country Club: The Main Course (Brookline, MA) Oakland Hills Country Club: South (Bloomfield Hills, MI) Pacific Dunes (Bandon, OR) Oak Hill Country Club: East (Rochester, NY) Prairie Dunes Country Club (Hutchinson, KS) Kiawah Island Golf Resort: The Ocean Course (Kiawah Island, SC) Peachtree Golf Club (Atlanta, GA) Whistling Straits: Straits Course (Sheboygan, WI) Shadow Creek (North Las Vegas, NV) Southern Hills Country Club (Tulsa, OK) Pinehurst: #2 (Pinehurst, NC) Pikewood National Golf Club (Morgantown, WV) The Honors Course (Ooltewah, TN) Wade Hampton Golf Club (Cashiers, NC) San Francisco Golf Club (San Francisco, CA) Ohoopee Match Club (Cobbtown, GA) The Olympic Club: Lake (San Francisco, CA) Ballyneal Golf Club: Ballyneal (Holyoke, CO) Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club (Harrison, ID) The Alotian Club (Roland, AR) Bethpage State Park: Black (Farmingdale, NY) Bandon Dunes Golf Resort: Bandon Dunes (Bandon, OR) TPC Sawgrass: Stadium (Ponte Vedra Beach, FL) Congaree Golf Club (Ridgeland, SC) Sebonack Golf Club (Southampton, NY) The Golf Club (New Albany, OH) Baltusrol Golf Club: Lower (Springfield, NJ) Castle Pines Golf Club (Castle Rock, CO) Camargo Club (Cincinnati, OH) Erin Hills Golf Course (Hartford, WI) Nanea Golf Club (Kailua Kona, HI) Myopia Hunt Club (South Hamilton, MA) Whispering Pines Golf Club (Trinity, TX) Maidstone Club: West (East Hampton, NY) Victoria National Golf Club (Newburgh, IN) Old Town Club (Winston Salem, NC) Shoreacres Golf Club (Lake Bluff, IL) Rock Creek Cattle Company (Deer Lodge, MT) Somerset Hills Country Club (Bernardsville, NJ) Inverness Club (Toledo, OH) Sleepy Hollow Country Club (Scarborough, NY) Scioto Country Club (Columbus, OH) Winged Foot Golf Club: East Course (Mamaroneck, NY) Monterey Peninsula Country Club: Shore (Pebble Beach, CA) Old Sandwich Golf Club (Plymouth, MA) Garden City Golf Club (Garden City, NY) Bandon Dunes Golf Resort: Bandon Trails (Bandon, OR) Oak Tree National (Edmond, OK) Spyglass Hill Golf Course (Pebble Beach, CA) Cherry Hills Country Club (Englewood, CO) Calusa Pines Golf Club (Naples, FL) The Estancia Club (Scottsdale, AZ) California Golf Club (South San Francisco, CA) Bandon Dunes Golf Resort: Old MacDonald (Bandon, OR) Congressional Country Club: Blue (Bethesda, MD) Kinloch Golf Club (Manakin Sabot, VA) Butler National Golf Club (Oak Brook, IL) The Valley Club of Montecito (Santa Barbara, CA) Diamond Creek (Banner Elk, NC) Essex County Club (Manchester, MA) Monterey Peninsula Country Club: Dunes (Pebble Beach, CA) Baltusrol Golf Club: Upper (Springfield, NJ) Quaker Ridge Golf Club (Scarsdale, NY) Plainfield Country Club (Edison, NJ) Dallas National Golf Club (Dallas, TX) Interlachen Country Club (Edina, MN) Canyata Golf Club (Marshall, IL) Milwaukee Country Club (River Hills, WI) Valhalla Golf Club (Louisville, KY) Hudson National Golf Club (Croton On Hudson, NY) The Kittansett Club (Marion, MA) Boston Golf Club (Hingham, MA) The Quarry at La Quinta (La Quinta, CA) Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club: Bluffs Course (Arcadia, MI) Medinah Country Club: No. 3 (Medinah, IL) Pete Dye Golf Club (Bridgeport, WV) Aronimink Golf Club (Newtown Square, PA) Pasatiempo Golf Club (Santa Cruz, CA) Piping Rock Club (Locust Valley, NY) Shooting Star Golf Club (Teton Village, WY) Olympia Fields Country Club: North (Olympia Fields, IL) Spring Hill Golf Club (Wayzata, MN)

