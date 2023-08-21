Top 3 US golfers making Ryder Cup debut in Rome: All you need to know

The automatic spots for the 2023 US Ryder Cup team were finalized with the culmination of the BMW Championship on Sunday, August 20. Scottie Scheffler, Open champ Brian Harman, US Open victor Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Cantlay are the six names to qualify for the biennial event.

While Scheffler, Schauffele, and Cantlay have experience playing in the biennial event, Harman, Clark, and Homa will make their debut this year in Rome.

Here's a look at all three debutants at this year's Ryder Cup:

Three debutants in the US Ryder Cup squad

1) Max Homa

Max Homa during the 2023 BMW Championship

Max Homa was outside the top six ahead of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. However, a T6 finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship and a T5 in the BMW Championship helped him get inside the top six at the correct time.

Homa had set a course record at Olympia Fields by shooting 62 in the second round, which was soon broken by Viktor Hovland. The six-time PGA Tour winner has made 11 top-10 finishes this season, including two wins at the Fortinet Championship and the Farmers Insurance Open.

2) Brian Harman

Brian Harman kisses the Claret Jug after winning the 151st Open Championship

Harman had a turn-around in his career as he won the Open Championship, ending his six-year PGA Tour drought. He has made seven top-10 finishes this season, and four of them have come in his last seven starts.

A T5 finish at Olympia Fields helped the 36-year-old American fix his spot in the biennial event for the first time.

3) Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark plays his tee shot on the 3rd during the final day of the Open Championship

Wyndham Clark had an impressive season, registering wins at the two marquee tournaments this year. Following his Wells Fargo Championship victory, Clark was able to claim his first major at the Los Angeles Golf Club.

With seven top-10 finishes this season, Clark is second in the Ryder Cup standings and ninth in the FedEx Cup standings.

When will the 2023 Ryder Cup be played?

The Ryder Cup trophy on display during the 2023 BMW International Open

The 2023 Ryder Cup will take place from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy. This will be the 44th edition of the biennial team event. Italy is hosting the biennial event for the first time in the tournament's history.

While the six players have earned a spot in the US squad, the remaining six players will be picked by captain Zach Johnson.

As for the European team, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Viktor Hovland have earned spots in the Rome event. The rest will be selected after the conclusion of the European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland on September 3. Europe's captain, Luke Donald, will make the remaining picks on September 4.

Last time, Team USA beat the European team 19-9, setting an all-time tournament record. The US team leads the head-to-head by 27-14 over Europe (earlier Britain and Ireland).