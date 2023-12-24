Top 5 amateur events to watch out for in the 2024 schedule

Amateur events play a crucial role in shaping the golf careers, with historic performances at the amateur level taking players to the next level. With the 2024 season approaching, players are once again gearing up for the year.

Rose Zhang is amongst the most well known female amateurs, who concluded her career with victories at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the NCAA Championship.

Nick Dunlap made history by winning the US Amateur, matching Tiger Woods' record of winning both the US Amateur and the US Junior. Dunlap led the American men to wins at the Walker Cup in St. Andrews and the World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Top 5 amateur events to watch out for in 2024

The 2024 schedule promises an unmissable lineup of top-tier amateur events, igniting passion and anticipation among golf enthusiasts worldwide. Here is the schedule list of the top 5 amateur events in 2024.

#1 Augusta National Women's Amateur

The championship is all set to begin from April 3 to 6. This could be another display of high drama following Rose Zhang's thrilling playoff victory over Jenny Bae in the previous edition. The Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans and the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, both in Georgia, are the chosen venues for the event.

#2 NCAA Championships

The NCAA Championships will be held at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, from May 17 to May 29 under a new three-year contract. This Southern California venue, which is currently undergoing extensive renovations, adds excitement to the collegiate event by providing a challenging course for both the men's and women's divisions.

#3 U.S. Women's Amateur

The US Women's Amateur is scheduled from August 5 to 11 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 2024 edition promises a compelling spectacle, showcasing the resilience and skill of top female amateurs on a course that saw a playoff decide the PGA Championship in 2022.

#4 U.S. Amateur

The prestigious US Amateur takes place from August 12 to 18 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota. Hazeltine, which has a rich golfing history and hosted the 2016 Ryder Cup, sets the stage for fierce competition, adding to the legacy of this storied championship.

#5 Curtis Cup:

The biennial Curtis Cup takes place at Sunningdale Golf Club in England from August 30 to September 1, bringing together the best female amateurs from the United States and the United Kingdom/Ireland.

While the Americans have historically dominated, with a 31-8-3 overall record, the 2024 edition promises to be a stern test, demonstrating the evolving strength of women's amateur event globally.