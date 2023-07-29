Top 5 big names who missed the cut at 2023 Amundi Evian Championship

The second round of the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship witnessed Celine Boutier jump to the top of the leaderboard after shooting 2-under 69. Patty Tavatanakit and Yuka Saso were tied for second at 6-under.

While names such as Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee, Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko, and Nelly Korda comfortably made the cut, several prominent names were unable to make it into the weekend after the second round.

Here's a look at some of the top names who couldn't make the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship 2023.

1) Danielle Kang

Danielle Kang had missed the cut at the 78th U.S. Women's Open

Danielle Kang failed to make it to the second straight major as she carded an 8-over 79 on the second day of the Amundi Evian Championship 2023. She aggregated at 10-over to finish at T109. Her best result at Evian Resort Golf Club is T17, which came in 2017.

2) Charley Hull

Charley Hull failed to make a cut at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship

Charley Hull was a runner-up at the 2023 US Women’s Open last month, which included a final-round 66. However, she was unable to find her rhythm at the Evian Resort Golf Club, as she started with a 77 in the first round.

In the following round, she posted a 1-under 70 to aggregate at 5-over and missed a cut by one stroke. This is her third missed cut in the four majors this season.

3) Ally Ewing

Ally Ewing during the Amundi Evian Championship, Round One

After shooting a 67 in the first round, it wasn't expected that Ally Ewing would not make it this weekend. However, what happened in the second round was one of the worst outings by any player.

Ewing carded an 80 on the second day of the Amundi Evian Championship to conclude the 36 holes at 5-over. Her second round included eight bogeys and a triple bogey.

4) Hannah Green

Hannah Green during the 78th US Women's Open

Hannah Green faced the same fate as Ewing at the Amundi Evian Championship. Green shot a decent first round of 68, but her second round presented a striking contrast.

Green shot 79 on day 2 to aggregate at 5-over. This was her second missed cut in the majors this season.

5) Maja Stark

Maja Stark during the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship, Round One

Maja Stark carded a pair of 75s over two days to aggregate at 8-over. This was her second missed cut in the last three majors. She had a top-10 finish at the US Women's Open last month.

Who missed the cut at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship?

Here are all the players who missed the cut at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship:

Charley Hull: +5

Sei Young Kim: +5

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +5

Celine Herbin: +5

Ruoning Yin: +5

Bailey Tardy: +5

Xiyu Lin: +5

Madelene Sagstrom: +5

Andrea Lee: +5

Hannah Green: +5

Ally Ewing: +5

Yu Liu: +6

Saki Baba (A): +6

Jaravee Boonchant: +6

Yuna Nishimura: +6

Marina Alex: +6

Narin An: +6

Jeongeun Lee6: +7

Lauren Coughlin: +7

Jasmine Suwannapura: +7

Chiara Noja: +7

Alice Hewson: +7

Mao Saigo: +7

Dani Holmqvist: +7

Perrine Delacour: +8

Lucy Li: +8

Maja Stark: +8

Chisato Iwai: +8

Mina Harigae: +8

Amanda Doherty: +8

Mel Reid: +8

Magdalena Simmermacher: +9

Ting-Hsuan Huang (A): +9

Carmen Alonso: +9

Pajaree Anannarukarn: +9

Klara Davidson Spilkova: +9

Grace Kim: +9

Chella Choi: +9

Ana Pelaez Trivino: +10

Eila Galitsky(A): +10

Danielle Kang: +10

Chiara Horder(A): +10

Soo Bin Joo: +10

Diksha Dagar: +10

Caroline Inglis: +10

Matilda Castren: +11

So Yeon Ryu: +11

Maddie Szeryk: +11

Frida Kinhult: +12

Lindsey Weaver-Wright: +12

Lily May Humphreys: +13

Emily Kristine Pedersen: +13

Manon De Roey: +15

Kaitlyn Schroeder(A): +15

Ines Laklalech: +15

So Mi Lee: +16

Lauren Hartlage: +17

Rachel Kuehn(A): +19

Meghan Maclaren: +20

Valentina Rossi(A): +22