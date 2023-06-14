Top 5 golfers who are the 2023 US Open Golf favorites

The 2023 US Open is all set to be held at the Los Angeles Country Club between June 15 and 18. 156 of the best golfers in the world will tee off at the third major of the year. The event comes just one week after the PGA Tour and PIF merger was announced and will see LIV Golfers and PGA pros mingle on the green.

The LACC course has recently undergone a $60 million renovation in preparation to host the major. The course is a massive 7,423 yards and has a par of 70. While the course is a long one, it will see a number of 3-par holes that will test the golfers' power and technique.

Here are the top 5 golfers who are the favorites to win at the 2023 US Open.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler

Needless to say, the current World No. 1 is a hot favorite going into the US Open. Scheffler recently finished second at the 2023 PGA Championship. He has recorded a number of top-10 finishes in the 2023 season.

He also won the Players Championship and the Phoenix Open earlier this year. He will be looking to grab his first major win since the 2022 Masters. Scheffler finished T2 at the 2022 US Open.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm at pre-tournament press conference

Another favorite heading into the US Open is World No. 2 Jon Rahm. Earlier this year, Rahm donned the famous Green Jacket when he won the 2023 Masters. The Spanish golfer also won the Genesis Open and the American Express Open earlier this year.

The two-time Major winner will be looking to pick up his second US Open title, the first of which he won in 2021.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka is back in form and coming into the US Open with an impressive record. With a remarkable performance, he won the 2023 PGA Championship and came second at the 2023 Masters.

The five-time major winner has previously won the Open back to back in 2017 and 2018. Koepka enters the week confident and hoping to pick up his sixth major title.

Max Homa

Max Homa at press conference

Another favorite to win is World no. 7 Max Homa. With the US Open taking place in his hometown, the crowd will be rooting for Homa to take the win. The golfer is a six-time PGA Tour winner, including a win at this year's 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

Homa has not yet won a major, and this will be the perfect opportunity to do so in front of his home crowd.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy

Lastly, Rory McIlroy is a favorite to win at the Open. The World No. 3 has had a rather rough year, with average performances at both the majors. He will be looking to break his winless streak and pick up a major after almost a decade.

Poll : 0 votes