Top 5 golfers who missed the Travelers Championship 2023 cut

The Travelers Championship 2023 saw some low scores, with Denny McCarthy and Keegan Bradley shooting in the low 60s over two days at the event. However, things didn't go as smoothly for many of the top names in the field. Man

Several top-ranked players failed to make it to the next round at TPC River Highlands after falling short of the cutline which was at 4-under. World No. 2 Jon Rahm, No. 9 Max Homa, and a few other big names had to book an early flight home on Friday.

Here's a look at some of the top names who couldn't make the cut at Travelers Championship 2023

5 golfers to miss the cut at the Travelers Championship 2023

1) Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa lines up his put during the Travelers Championship, Round Two

Collin Morikawa shot a 63 on Friday, June 23, but it was still not enough for him to proceed to the weekend, thanks to the poor opening in round 1 at TPC River Highlands.

Morikawa started with a 74 on day 1 that comprised five bogeys and a double bogey that made the gap so big that even a bogey-free round on Friday couldn't help him get past the cut line.

2) Max Homa

Max Homa lines up the putt during the Travelers Championship, Round Two

Max Homa had a somewhat similar tournament to Morikawa's. Both had poor openings, both made a great comeback on the following day, and both were still not able to avoid the early exit at TPC River Highlands.

Homa shot a dreadful 72 on Thursday and came back with a bogey-free 65 on day 2 of the Travelers Championship 2023, but still fell a stroke short of the cutline. He had a chance to make the cut on the 18th hole when he needed to make a birdie putt from the 19-foot distance, but the ball missed the hole by going past the left edge of the hall.

3) Kurt Kitayama

Kurt Kitayama has been in a slump since his win at Arnold Palmer Invitational

A few months ago, Kurt Kitayama claimed one of the biggest wins of his career at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, things have gone downhill for him since then. Kitayama shot 66 on Friday, but a 71 in the first round made sure it wasn't enough for him to get inside the cut line.

The Travelers Championship is Kitayama's sixth missed cut since March. Since his win at Bay Hill, he has failed to make the cut in the Players Championship, Masters Tournament, RBC Heritage, the Memorial Tournament, and the US Open.

4) Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm at the Travelers Championship 2023, Round Two

Jon Rahm was the biggest name to leave the field early at the Travelers Championship 2023. Rahm, who has been in red-hot form this year, shot 67 and 71 over two days to aggregate at 2-under after 36 holes.

It felt as if the Spaniard wasn't interested in playing this week, given his statements ahead of the tournament. Rahm has said that had the Traveerls not been the designated decent, he would have probably skipped it this year as he was feeling drained after the US Open week.

5) Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood at Travelers Championship 2023, Round Two

Tommy Fleetwood was entering the TPC River Highlands after a runner-up finish at the RBC Canadian Open and a T-5 at last week’s US Open, respectively. Fleetwood shot two back-to-back rounds of 69, but that wasn't enough to enter the weekend at the event.

Poll : 0 votes