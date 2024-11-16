Top 5 golfers missing the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 ft. Nick Taylor

All players couldn't complete their rounds at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the second straight day. On Friday, November 15, play was suspended at 5:20 p.m. local time due to darkness.

The projected cut line after two days of play at Port Royal Golf Course is 2-under. While eleven players are yet to finish their rounds, they are not expected to affect the projected cut line. 43 golfers have finished below the cut line and are set to miss the cut this week.

In this article, we will look at five notable names who are missing the weekend at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Five names who are missing the weekend at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1) Nick Taylor

Nick Taylor (Image Source: Imagn)

Nick Taylor carded a 1-over 72 on the opening day at Port Royal Golf Course and needed a better second round. However, an even-par 71 didn't help his case, as he missed the cut by a couple of strokes.

This is Taylor's ninth missed cut of the season. He is currently 57th in the FedEx Fall standings and hopes to finish inside the top 60 at the end of the season.

2) Andrew Putnam

Andrew Putnam (Image Source: Imagn)

Andrew Putnam didn't have a great start to the week as he carded a 2-over 73 in the opening round. On the second day, he made two bogeys on the front nine and was 3-over after 27 holes. However, he sank four straight birdies on the back nine to make a comeback, but it wasn't enough to get inside the cutline.

3) Zac Blair

Zac Blair (Image Source: Imagn)

Zac Blair was another victim of accelerating too late, as despite shooting 65 in the second round, he had to miss the weekend at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The 4-over 75 on the opening day did enough damage that couldn't be recovered in the second round.

4) Kevin Yu

Kevin Yu (Image Source: Imagn)

Kevin Yu began the week on a worse note as he shot a 5-over 76 in the first round. The following day, he fired a 4-under 67 but missed the cut by three strokes.

5) Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen (Image Source: Imagn)

Joel Dahmen had a great week in Mexico, where he finished T14. It was expected that he might have finally found his groove. However, he had another dismal outing, shooting a pair of 72s to bow out of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Dahmen is 121st in the FedEx Fall standings and is set to fall outside the top 125 after a disappointing week.

