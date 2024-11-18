Top 5 golfers who over-performed their odds at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 ft. Rafa Campos 

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship was a tournament of underdogs as it had several golfers outperforming their pre-tournament odds. The tournament concluded on Sunday, November 17 at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Maverick McNealy and Seamus Power both had the best odds of +1600 to win the tournament, as per BetMGM. Despite decent performances, however, they failed to even make a top-10 finish at the tournament.

On the other hand, some golfers overperformed their odds at the seventh FedExCup Fall event of the PGA Tour and surprised several golf pundits.

Let's take a look at 5 golfers who overperformed their odds at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship:

5 golfers who overperformed their odds at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

#1 Rafael Campos

Odds: +25000

Result: Winner

Rafa Campos from Puerto Rico had long-shot odds of +25000 entering into the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, as per BetMGM. Further, he didn't draw any attention after his first-round score of 70. In the last three rounds, he scored 65, 62 and 68 to win the tournament.

This was his first PGA Tour win in his 80th start. Coming to the tournament, in the last 14 starts on the PGA Tour, he missed 13 cuts. He won prize money of $1,242,000 for winning the tournament and also jumped over 60 spots from 147th to 80th in the FedExCup Fall standings. He is now exempt into next year's Sentry, The Players Championship, the Masters, and the PGA Championship.

#2 Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Odds: +40000

Result: T3

Adrien Dumont de Chassart from Belgium entered the week with odds of +40000 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. In 26 starts on the PGA Tour, he had an underwhelming season where he missed 15 cuts. He had only one top-10 finish at the season and his chances of finishing in top-5 were minimal.

He tied for third with Mark Hubbard. This was his best finish on the PGA Tour. He scored 69, 66, 68 and 66 during the tournament. He jumped from 175th to 142nd in the FedExCup Fall standings. Another top-10 finish can earn him a PGA Tour card for the next season.

#3 Pierceson Coody (+10000)

Odds: +10000

Result: T12

Pierceson Coody was not even among the top 30 favorites and had odds of +10000 at the tournament. Coming to the tournament, he had three missed cuts in his last five starts.

He fired 68, 69, 67 and 69 in the four rounds to finish 11-under this week. He tied for 12th with Lanto Griffin, Michael Kim, Troy Meritt, and Jacob Bridgeman.

#4 Troy Merritt

Odds: +30000

Result: T12

Troy Meritt had missed eight consecutive cuts coming to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and was not even in the top 50 favorites for the tournament.

The 39-year-old has had an underwhelming 2024 season with 17 missed cuts in 28 starts. However, he managed to score 68, 67, 66 and 72 in the tournament to finish T12.

#5 Francesco Molinari

Odds: +25000

Result: T17

The three-time PGA Tour winner has missed eight cuts in 14 starts in the 2024 season. He tied for 17th with the likes of Rico Hoey, Maverick McNealy, Robby Shelton, Garrick Higgo, and Wesley Bryan. This was his first top-25 finish of the season.

