The PGA Tour is heading to Silvis, Illinois, this week for the 2024 John Deere Classic, which will take place from Thursday, July 4, to Sunday, July 7 at TPC Deere Run.

The 2024 John Deere Classic will feature a 156-player field, with not many big names in action. However, the field will include some popular names such as Jordan Spieth and Jason Day.

In this article, we will look at five golfers to watch at the 2024 John Deere Classic.

Five players to watch at the 2024 John Deere Classic.

1) Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka during the US Open

Sepp Straka is entering the John Deere Classic as the defending champion. Last year, he registered a two-shot win over Alex Smalley and Brendon Todd to win his second PGA Tour title.

Trending

This week, Straka is the highest-ranked player in the field. It will be interesting to see if he becomes the first player since Steve Stricker to win back-to-back at TPC Deere Run.

2) Jason Day

Jason Day during the Travelers Championship - Round One

Jason Day is another top payer competing at the TPC Deere Run. This is his first appearance at the event since 2011. Speaking of past performance, he is yet to make a top-10 finish here.

Jason Day's last top-10 finish was at the Wells Fargo Championship. Since then, he has not crossed the top 30 mark and also missed the cut at the US Open.

3) Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth is two-time winner of the John Deere Classic

Jordan Spieth is returning to TPC Deere Run for the first time since his win in 2015. He has two wins here and both of them came in playoffs. In 2013, he was just 19 when he first lifted the title here.

Spieth has been winless since 2022 RBC Heritage and would be hoping to end the drought.

4) Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im during the Travelers Championship - Final Round

As per CBS Sports, Sungjae Im is 14-1 to win the John Deere Classic. Speaking of past five performances, he missed the cut in the PGA Championship and the US Open but made the top-10 finish in the three other starts.

5) Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai during the Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round

Last week, Aaron Rai came close to winning his first-ever title on the PGA Tour run but fell short in the final round. However, he will hope to cross the final hurdle this week at the TPC Deere Run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback