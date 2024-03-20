Top 5 pairings to watch on Day 1 of the 2024 Valspar Championship ft. Schauffele, Harman and Moore

The pairings for the 2024 Valspar Championship have been announced, and several interesting groups are set to play together this week.

The 2024 Valspar Championship will take place from Thursday, March 21, to Sunday, March 24, at the Copperhead Course of Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, St. Petersburg, Florida. This will mark the end of the PGA Tour's Florida swing for this season.

The likes of Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele are grouped with defending champion Taylor Moore, while Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, and Jordan Spieth are in a threesome for the first two rounds at the Copperhead Course.

Here's a look at five pairings to look at at Copperhead Course this week.

Five pairings to look at the 2024 Valspar Championship

1) Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, and Taylor Moore

Taylor Moore and Xander Schauffele are paired together this week

Defending champion Taylor Moore is grouped with Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds of the Valspar Championship. Both Harman and Schauffele are entering this week after a joint runner-up finish at the Players Championship.

The trio will tee off from the first hole on Thursday at 1:23 pm ET. This is going to be one of the top pairings to watch out this week, as we might see one of them lifting the trophy on Sunday at the Copperhead Course

2) Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, and Jordan Spieth

Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth during the Masters 2015

Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, and Jordan Spieth will tee off from the first hole at 1:34 pm ET on Thursday. This is another interesting threesome considering it has a recent winner on the PGA Tour (Taylor), the former champion at Copperhead (Spieth), as well as the former runner-up (Bradley).

Speaking of recent form, Taylor has had a better run than the other two as he won the WM Phoenix Open. Bradley also had a runner-up finish at the Sony Open, but Spieth has been hot and cold since last season.

3) Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, and Sungjae Im

Sam Burns and Justin Thomas

Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, and Sungjae Im will be the early birds for the first round of the Valspar Championship. The group will tee off for the first round from the 10th hole on Thursday at 8:13 am ET.

Burns is a two-time champion at the Copperhead, and last year he finished T6. The other two are looking for their first win in a long time.

4) Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, and Cameron Young

Tony Finau (L) and Cameron Young (R) with Patric Cantlay at the 2022 Presidents Cup

Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, and Cameron Young will begin their week at Copperfield on Thursday, March 21 at 8:24 a.m. ET.

Straka had a good week at the TPC Sawgrass, where he finished T16. Finau finished T45, while Thomas missed the weekend.

5) Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, and Billy Horschel

Brice Garnett and Akshay Bhatia are in a threesome for the 2024 Valspar Championship

Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, and Billy Horschel will begin their first round at 1:45 pm ET on Thursday from the first tee.

Garnett has already won a title this season, while Bhatia and Horschel are still searching for consistency. Bhatia hasn't made a cut since finishing T13 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Despite being the underdogs with less limelight and expectations, the group has enough skills to challenge the heavyweights this week.