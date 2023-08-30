Top 5 players in pursuit of the final automatic Ryder Cup spot on the Europe Team

The Ryder Cup is currently the most awaited golf championship of the season. Following the conclusion of the PGA Tour, many fans have set their attention on the intense rivalry between Team USA and Team Europe. There has been massive speculation regarding the teams of both nations.

Although Team USA has revealed its squad, Team Europe will do it after the Omega European Masters. The upcoming DP World Tour event gives several golfers a last chance to qualify for the final automatic Cup spot. In essence, there are 5 players who can still secure a place in the team. Let's take a look at each of them:

1 Yannik Paul

Robert MacIntyre currently holds the final automatic qualification position for the Ryder Cup. However, he will have to win the event to seal his position. His closest competitor is the German professional Yannik Paul. There's only one way he can guarantee his spot in the tournament and that is if he wins the Omega European Masters.

2 Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk is another golfer who will need to win the European Masters to qualify for the upcoming tournament. However, he can also make it if he manages to get T2 with just one other player.

Additionally, there is hope that captain Luke Donald will select him as a wild-card pick due to his victory in May at the Italian Open, which was at the same location as the Ryder Cup.

3 Victor Perez

Perez is third on the list and has a decent chance to make the final qualifying spot. He is a 3-time DP World Tour winner and to qualify for the final spot he will need to get a 2nd finish or better.

4 Rasmus Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard has a strenuous task on his hands and will need to win the European Masters to qualify for the Ryder Cup. He is currently 297 points behind MacIntyre and a win will get him 415 points. Similarly, a second-place finish will get him 275 points.

5 Adrian Otaegui

Otaegui is the last golfer on the list who has the possibility of claiming the final spot. The Spanish professional golfer has a slim chance to make the cut and nothing less than victory will be expected from him. The Spaniard has won 4 DP World Tour events and winning another one can get him a ticket to Rome.

Matt Fitzpatrick hope to provide upset to Tommy Fleetwood for Ryder Cup qualifications

There's another qualification spot for Ryder Cup which is in contention between Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick. However, it will be a one-sided battle during the Omega European Masters as Fleetwood won't be participating in the event.

Therefore, Fitzpatrick can provide a massive upset to Fleetwood by finishing tied for 7th with any other player or better. Additionally, he will secure a place with the likes of Jon Rahm, Rory Mcllroy, and Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland.

However, the final team will be presented on the 4th of September when captain Luke Donald will reveal his wild-card picks along with the complete team for the Ryder Cup.

Expand Tweet