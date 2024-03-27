Top 5 sleeper picks for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open ft. Mackenzie Hughes

The 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open takes place from Thursday, March 28 to Sunday, March 31 at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

For many players, the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open is a warm-up event ahead of the Masters Tournament, considering that it falls just two weeks before the first major of the season.

While the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau and Will Zalatoris will be the favorites to win the title on Sunday, a few sleeper picks might surprise with their performances.

In this article, we take a look at the five sleeper picks for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Top five sleeper picks for 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open

1) Mackenzie Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes finished T3 at the Valspar Championship 2024

Hughes is +5000 to win the Texas Children's Houston Open, but his recent performance has put him among the players who could surprise the big names this week.

Speaking of recent form, Hughes has a T3 finish at the Valspar Championship. He has made a cut in all three previous starts at Memorial Park. His best finish includes a T7 finish in 2020.

2) Taylor Moore

Taylor Moore during the The Sentry 2024

Moore is +900 to make a top-five finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open. Last week, he finished T12 at the Copperhead Course in his quest to defend his title. It was his best finish this season.

In both appearances at Memorial Park, Moore has failed to make the weekend, but this time he might produce his best performance of the season.

3) Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia during the Valspar Championship 2024

Akshay Bhatia has been consistent this season and is expected o be consistent for yet another week. He is +500 for a top-10 and +250 for a top-20 finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Bhatia has posted four top 20s, including a T13 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open and a T17 at the recently finished Valspar Championship, which could have been better if not for a final round of 74.

4) Martin Laird

Martin Laird at the Players Championship 2024

Martin Laird is +600 to make a top-20 finish this week. Recently, he has made four straight cuts since the WM Phoenix Open, including a T9 finish at the Cognizant Classic.

Speaking of past performances, he has made five cuts in nine starts at Memorial Park, including a T22 finish in 2022.

5) Tom Whitney

Tom Whitney at the Puerto Rico Open 2024

Despite being a PGA Tour rookie, Tom Whitney is +333 to make a top-40 finish this week. In his rookie season, he's 3 for 6 and has a T13 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Last week, Whitney finished T33 at Valspar and will hope to continue the performance this week as well.