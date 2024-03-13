Top 5 sleeper picks to catch at The Players Championship 2024 ft. Min Woo Lee

The Players Championship 2024 is set to begin on Thursday, March 14. The 12th event of this season will take place at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The Players Championship 2024 will mark the second straight week with a fully stacked field, featuring nine of the top-10 players competing for the $25 million purse.

While Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Thomas are among the oddsmakers' favorites to win this week, a few sleeper picks might capture fans' attention at TPC Sawgrass.

Here are five sleeper picks to watch at the Players Championship 2024.

1) Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee is one such player who can surprise heavyweights this week. Speaking of recent form, he made a T2 finish at the Cognizant Classic a couple of weeks ago. His only start at the TPC Sawgrass was last year when he made a T6 finish.

2) Brian Harman

As per oddsmakers, Brian Harman is not among the top-20 favorites at the Players Championship. However, one can never count out a player of his caliber.

The 2023 Open Championship winner has two top-10s in his past five starts at the TPC Sawgrass. As far as recent form is concerned, he is entering this week after a joint 12th-place finish at Bay Hill.

3) Corey Conners

Correy Conners is one of the picks to do well this week, and experts think he might even win the event. Conners will make his solo seventh finish at the TPC Sawgrass in 2021.

The two-time PGA Tour winner finished T18 at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, marking his 14th straight cut on the PGA Tour.

4) Tom Hoge

Tom Hoge's recent consistent performance is why he is expected to at least secure a top-five finish at the Players Championship 2024. In his last seven starts, he has achieved five top-20 finishes.

Last year, Hoge made a T3 finish at the TPC Sawgrass that included a course record of 10-under on Saturday. He is currently at the top of Strokes Gained. Approach-the-Green, proximity to the hole, and has also made the most birdies.

5) Byeong Hun An

Byeong Hun An is one such player who might have a strong performance this week at the Players. He has made cuts in all of his last five starts, including a T8 finish last week at Bay Hill.

Although An missed the cut at last year's edition, he has a great record at the TPC Sawgrass. He has made two top-10s in the last five starts at the Players Championship.