Top 5 sleeper picks to watch at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open ft. Will Zalatoris

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open is set to tee off at the Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, on Wednesday, January 24. The event, which has a stacked 156-player field, features 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

While names like Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay take the top spots on the odds list, there are some PGA Tour regulars as longshots at the event. Names like Will Zalatoris and Aaron Rai are some of the sleeper picks to watch at Torrey Pines this weekend.

Ahead of the four-day event, let’s have a look at some of the longshot favorites teeing up for the Farmers Insurance Open.

5 sleeper picks for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open

#1 Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai at the Sony Open in Hawaii (Image via Getty)

Aaron Rai started off the 2024 season with a T57 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii. However, the 28-year-old failed to make the cut at The American Express last week. Coming off the back of an underwhelming outing in California, the Englishman will be eyeing a positive result in San Diego.

Rai is yet to win on the PGA Tour. Interestingly, the golfer came close to a win in his debut at the Farmers Insurance Open 2022. He entered the final round one shot behind the leader. However, he only managed a T6 finish. Interestingly, he also managed three top-10 finishes in his last six starts of 2023, including a runner-up at the BMW PGA Championship.

Rai may come in as a surprise at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open.

#2 Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris at the Sony Open in Hawaii (Image via Getty)

Will Zalatoris had a forgettable start to the 2024 PGA Tour season. The 27-year-old golfer failed to make the cut in his season debut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. It was also his first outing since being out for months with injury. However, he almost turned his form around and made a respectable T34 finish at The American Express last week.

Zalatoris is on several experts’ top-10 list for the Farmers Insurance Open. It’ll be interesting to see if the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship winner manages a shock result at Torre Pines this weekend.

#3 Nicolai Hojgaard

Nicolai Hojgaard at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Image via Getty)

According to SportsLine, Nicolai Hojgaard comes into the PGA Tour event with +5500 odds. Interestingly, the 22-year-old golfer is a circuit member, who qualified via the non-member Top 125 in 2022-23. It is also noteworthy that the Farmers Insurance Open will be the Danish golfer’s PGA Tour season debut.

Coming off the back of a T7 finish at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic, Hojgaard could be in for a strong outing at Torrey Pines.

#4 Taylor Moore

Taylor Moore at The Sentry (Image via Getty)

Taylor Moore failed to make the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open 2022. The current World No.55 will be eyeing to better the record this time around. The golfer comes into the PGA Tour event as a longshot favorite with +12000 odds, as per SportsLine.

It’s noteworthy that the 30-year-old golfer had a T25 finish at The Sentry Open in Hawaii earlier this month. Moore could build on the form and give a tough run to his competitors this weekend.

#5 Luke List

Luke List at the Sony Open in Hawaii (Image via Getty)

Luke List won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2022. This was one of his two PGA Tour victories, with the second coming last year at the Sanderson Farms Championship. The 39-year-old golfer started the 2024 season with a T66 finish at The Sentry. Now, he comes into Torrey Pines with +8000 odds, as per SportsLine.

It’ll be interesting to see if List manages to beat the stacked 156-player field, which includes 22 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players, and take the top prize.