Top 5 tee off pairings to watch at The Players Championship 2024 ft. McIlroy, Hovland and Spieth

PGA Tour golfers are all set to tee off at this week's The Players Championship. The tournament is scheduled to take place from March 14 to 17 at the Players Stadium Course. The 2024 Players Championship features a stellar field of top-ranked golfers worldwide.

The action starts on Thursday, March 14, with the first round showcasing thrilling pairings. Among them, Rory McIlroy will team up with Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth for the first rounds.

Here are the top 5 pairings to watch at The Players Championship 2024.

Top 5 tee off pairings to watch at The Players Championship 2024

#1 Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

For the first two rounds of The Players Championship, Rory McIlroy will tee off in a group with Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth. The group will start their game on Thursday, March 14 at 8:35 a.m. ET on the tenth tee hole. For the second round on Friday, March 15, they will start their game at 1:40 p.m. ET on the first tee hole.

#2 Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott and Ludvig Aberg

Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Another notable pairing for this week's The Players Championship is Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott and Ludvig Aberg, who will tee off at 8:46 a.m. ET for the first round on the tenth hole. For the second round of the tournament, the group will start their game at 1:51 p.m. ET on the first hole.

#3 Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and Sam Burns

Xander Schauffele and Tommy Fleetwood (Image via Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and Sam Burns will tee off for the first round at 8:24 a.m. ET on the tenth hole. However, they will tee off on the first tee hole for the second round at 1:29 p.m. ET.

#4 Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

Hideki Matsuyama and Max Homa (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, and Matt Fitzpatrick will tee off for the first round on Thursday at 1:29 p.m. ET on the first hole. The group will start their game on Friday at 8:24 a.m. ET on the tenth hole.

#5 Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman

Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman (Image via Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational runner-up, Wyndham Clark, will tee off for the opening round of the 2024 Players Championship at 1:51 p.m. ET in a group with Brian Harman and Collin Morikawa on the first tee hole. They will tee off for the tournament's second round at 8:46 a.m. ET on the tenth tee hole.

#5 Justin Thomas, Scottie Schaeffer, Rickie Fowler

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler, the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner, will tee off in the group with Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler. For the first round on Thursday, the group will tee off at 1:40 p.m. ET on the first hole, while for the second round, they will tee off on the tenth hole at 8:35 a.m. ET.