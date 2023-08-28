Top 5 youngest golfers to win the FedEx Cup ft. Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth

Viktor Hovland became the latest FedEx Cup champion on Sunday, August 27, beating Xander Schauffele by a five-stroke margin. With this, he became the third-youngest winner in the history of the event, only behind Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Spieth was just 22 years old when he won the 2015 FedEx Cup, and Thomas was 24 years old when he triumphed in the 2017 edition. On that note, let's take a look at the five youngest golfers to win the FedEx Cup.

Five youngest golfers to win the FedEx Cup

1) Jordan Spieth

Spieth was just in his third year as a professional golfer but had one of the best years of his career. He entered the FedEx Cup after winning four trophies in 2015, including the Masters and the US Open.

After failing to make a cut in the first two playoff events, Jordan Spieth finished T13 at the BMW Championship and was placed second in the standings. At the Tour Championship, he aggregated at 9-under, beating Danny Lee, Justin Rose, and Henrik Stenson by a four-stroke difference.

2) Justin Thomas

The 24-year-old Thomas entered the 2015 FedEx Cup second in the standings. He finished T6 at the Northern Trust and then ended up winning the Dell Technologies.

After finishing T47 at the BMW Championship, Thomas needed a great finish at the Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup. He aggregated at 11-under and fell one stroke short of Xander Schauffele. However, a runner-up finish was sufficient for him to claim the FedEx Cup.

3) Viktor Hovland

At the age of 25, Hovland became the third youngest professional to lift the title at East Lake. He entered the playoffs seventh in the standings and was unmoved after a T13 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The Norwegian made a five-place jump after winning the BMW Championship in style. He set the course record by shooting 61 in the final round and rallied from behind to lift the title with the help of seven birdies on the back nine.

Hovland has dominated the East Lake since Day 1 and aggregated at 27 under, five strokes more than Schauffele.

4) Rory McIlroy

McIlroy is the most successful player in the Playoffs, having won the title three times. His first victory at East Lake came at the age of 27 in 2016. He entered the Playoffs ranked 36th in the standings but dropped to 38th after his T31 finish at the Barclays.

McIlroy then made a significant 34-spot jump after claiming victory at the Deutsche Bank Championship. At the BMW Championship, he finished T42 and slipped to sixth place.

In the fourth event, McIlroy finished with an aggregate score of 12-under and triumphed over Kevin Chappell and Ryan Moore in a playoff.

5) Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay entered the 2019 Playoffs as third in the standings. He started with a T11 finish at the Northern Trust and slipped to fourth in the standings. However, he soon jumped to the top the following week after winning the BMW Championship in the playoffs.

Cantlay started the East Lake week at 10-under and aggregated at 21-under to beat Jon Rahm by a single-stroke margin.