The second round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open concluded with Akshay Bhatia shooting a 2-under 70 to aggregate at 11-under and solidify his lead to five strokes after 36 holes. He is followed by Brendon Todd (72), Russell Henley (69), and Denny McCarthy (70), all tied at 6-under.

Following the two days at the TPC San Antonio, the cutline was set at 1-over, and a lot of big names failed to make it to the weekend. The big names like Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, and Ryan Fox failed to make the cut.

Here's a look at five names who missed the cut at the 2024 Valero Texas Open.

Top six names to miss the cut at the 2024 Valero Texas Open

#1 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler at the Valero Texas Open, Round Two

Rickie Fowler shot 76 and 72 in the two rounds at the Valero Texas Open to aggregate at 4-over after 36 holes and bow out early from the event.

Fowler sank three birdies on Friday, but three bogeys on the back nine dented his hopes of making it to the weekend. This was his second missed cut of the season, after missing one at the WM Phoenix Open.

#2 Tom Kim

Tom Kim at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, Round Two

Tom Kim was another big name to fall short of the cutline a TPC San Antonio. He had an alright start to the week with a 1-over 73 in the opening round, but the nightmare round on Friday resulted in him falling in the wrong half of the leaderboard.

Kim started the second round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open with three back-to-back bogeys. He made a birdie two holes later but then finished the front nine with a double bogey on par 5, 18th. The back nine wasn't better either, as he bogeyed three more holes before closing the round with a birdie.

#3 Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel at the 2024 Valero Texas Open, Round One

Bill Horschel had entered the 2024 Valero Texas Open with the final hopes of earning the Masters invitation. However, the hopes were crushed as he failed to make it to the weekend.

Horschel began with a 3-over 75 on Thursday and then posted a 1-under 72 to aggregate at 4-over after 36 holes. This was his fourth missed cut of the season.

#4 Eric Cole

Eric Cole at the Valspar Championship, Round Two

Eric Cole missed the cut on his third consecutive start this season after shooting a pair of 74s at TPC San Antonio.

He sank five bogeys and attempted to recover with three birdies on the back nine, but it was too little, too late to save himself.

#5 Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox at the Texas Children's Houston Open - Round Two

Similar to Kim, Ryan Fox had a forgettable day at the Valero Texas Open. After shooting a 2-under 70 in the opening round, he posted a 7-over 79 on Friday.

The New Zealand star made three double bogeys, two bogeys, and two birdies in the second round. This was his fourth missed cut of the season.

#6 Harris English

Harris English at the The Genesis Invitational—Final Round

Harris English missed his first cut of the season after shooting 72 and 77 at the TPC San Antonio. After fourteen holes on Friday, he was looking to make the cut for yet another week but then went 5-over on the final four holes to face an early exit.