Top 6 golfers who missed the US Open 2023 cut on Friday

The US Open, one of golf's most renowned championships, saw a stunning turn of events on Friday when six highly regarded golfers failed to make the cut. Despite their exceptional abilities and previous victories, these athletes ended their tournament early after underwhelming performances.

After a day of record-breaking scores on Thursday, the pros faced greater hurdles in the second round. The cut line of 2-over 142 proved to be a tough barrier, barring some of the sport's most prominent personalities from further competition.

Jordan Spieth

Former US Open champion Jordan Spieth had a bad day on the course. Despite a birdie on the difficult par-3 11th, he hit three bogeys on the 13th, 16th, and 17th holes. Spieth has struggled with accuracy this season, hitting only 14 of 26 fairways and failing to capitalise on his superb iron play. This is Spieth's third missed cut in the last five starts.

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson had hoped for a remarkable performance on his 53rd birthday, but it was not to be. Mickelson scored 74, with five bogeys and a double bogey. His usually dependable short game disappointed him down, as he converted only four of twelve scrambling opportunities. Mickelson's putting also struggled, as he lost almost two strokes on the greens. He has missed the cut in the US Open for the second year in a row and continues to search for a win at the tournament to complete a career Grand Slam.

Justin Rose

Justin Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open winner, had a wild trip in the second round. Rose struggled with his putting after a solid start, finishing 153rd in 'SG: Putting'. Despite a stunning recovery that included an eagle on the eighth and birdies on the 13th and 14th holes, his hopes were destroyed by two late bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes. Rose fired a 68 on Friday, but it was insufficient to secure a spot for the weekend.

Max Homa

Local favourite Max Homa disappointed at the US Open. Despite a solid first round of 68, Homa struggled to a 6-over 76 on Friday. Consecutive double bogeys on the tough 17th and 18th holes crushed his aspirations. Homa struggled with his short game, finishing 149th in 'SG: Around the Green' and only converting 5 of 13 scrambling attempts. As the top-ranked player to miss the cut, it was a devastating blow for Homa, who has yet to finish in the top ten in a major.

Adam Scott

Former Masters champion Adam Scott had a surprisingly difficult tournament at the US Open. Scott missed his first cut on the PGA Tour this season, as well as his first in his last 21 starts dating back to the 2022 PGA Championship. Scott struggled to find consistency with rounds of 73 and 72, making only five birdies to ten bogeys. His driving accuracy dropped, as he hit only nine fairways, which was tied for the fewest in the field.

Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley, who had been on a roll, suffered a setback at the US Open. Bradley missed the cut for the fourth time in 17 starts this season after rounds of 72 and 74. His troubles began on the front nine with a double bogey and bogey, leaving him with an uphill climb. Bradley's tee-to-green performance was subpar, hitting only 14 of 26 fairways, which contributed to his disappointment.

