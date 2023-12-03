Top 6 LIV golfers with Major championship wins explored ft. Phil Mickelson and Cam Smith

On Thursday, November 30, the field for the inaugural LIV Golf Promotions tournament was announced. The 70+ field at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club includes major championship winner Jason Dufner. Dufner had won the 2013 PGA Championship.

Currently, LIV Golf has several multi-time major championship winners and many names who have won at least one major in their career. The names include Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio García, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Lee Westwood, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith, Henrik Stenson, and Louis Oosthuizen.

In this article, we will look at six LIV golfers who have won major championships in their careers:

Six LIV Golfers who have won Major championships

1) Phil Mickelson (6)

Mickelson tops the list of LIV-associated golfers with the most major championship wins. In his career so far, he has won six majors, which include three Masters, two PGA Championships, and one Open Championship. He has yet to win the US Open, where he has finished runner-up six times.

Mickelson's last win in the Majors came in 2021 when he won his second PGA Championship after beating Brooks Koepka by one stroke.

2) Brooks Koepka (5)

This year, Brooks Koepka became the first active LIV-associated golfer to win a major championship after claiming the PGA Championship earlier this year. This was his fifth major championship win overall, taking him to T15 in the all-time tally of most major title wins.

Koepka has won three PGA Championships and two US Open titles in his career so far.

3) Bubba Watson (2)

Bubba Watson has won two majors in his career, and both the wins have come at the Masters Tournament. The RangeGoats GC captain won his first Masters in 2010 after defeating Louis Oosthuizen with a par on the second hole of the sudden death playoff.

Two years later, Watson won his second title at Augusta National, beating Jonas Blixt and Jordan Spieth by a three-stroke margin.

4) Martin Kaymer (2)

Martin Kaymer has also won two major championships in his career so far. His first win came at the 2010 PGA Championship, where he beat Bubba Watson in a 3-hole playoff.

Kaymer's second major victory came at the 2014 US Open, where he held the lead in all four rounds and eventually won the championship, beating Erik Compton and Rickie Fowler by eight strokes. Earlier that year, he had also won the Players Championship.

5) Dustin Johnson (2)

Dustin Johnson has also won two majors in his career. After finishing runner-up in two majors, Johnson finally won his first at the 2016 US Open, defeating Shane Lowry, Scott Piercy, and Jim Furyk by three strokes.

Four years later, Johnson won the Masters after aggregating a record of 20-under-268, breaking the previous records of Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth. He beat Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith by five strokes.

6) Cameron Smith (1)

Cam Smith won his only major championship at the 150th Open in 2022. He aggregated at 202-under after four rounds at Old Course at St Andrews, beating Cameron Young by one stroke margin.

The Open Championship win was Smith's third win of the year and his second big win after the Players Championship. A month after winning his maiden major, he announced that he was joining LIV Golf.