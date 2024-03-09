Top 7 golfers who missed the Friday cut at 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational ft. defending champion Kurt Kitayama

Following the second round of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler shared the joint lead as they aggregated at 7-under.

However, there were several disappointments at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The cutline for the 69-player field event was 3-over, and 13 golfers missed the cut this week. Some top players, including defending champion Kurt Kitayama, failed to make the cut at the Bay Hill Golf Club, the fourth Signature event stop of the year.

In this article, we will look at seven big names who failed to make it to the weekend of the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024.

Seven top players who missed the cut at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

1) Kurt Kitayama

Defending champion Kurt Kityama also missed the weekend at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Reigning champion Kurt Kitayama had a horrible two days at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, as he never seemed to be in control of his game in the first 36 holes. He carded a 6-over 78 in the first round and then ended up shooting 73 in the following round.

2) Justin Rose

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: Round Two

Justin Rose was another top player to bow out after shooting 72 and 77 in the first two rounds of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He was one over for the round before he made a triple on par 5, the 12th hole. Another bogey on the 15th and no birdie in the remaining round were hardly helpful for the Englishman.

This was Rose's first missed cut of the season in six starts so far.

3) Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round One

Collin Morikawa was another big name to bow out of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational early. He had a solid start at Bay Hill as he carded a 2-under 70 on Thursday. However, the second day was horrible, as he made two double bogeys and then made a bogey on the sixth after his shot landed on the water.

With just one birdie and three more bogeys in the round, he finished the day with an 80 and aggregated at 4-over after 36 holes.

4) Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick during the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, presented by Mastercard

Matt Fitzpatrick was another top player to miss the cut this week at Bay Hill. He shot 74 and 75 over the two days and aggregated at 5-over.

This was Fitzpatrick's first bad performance here in a long time, considering he has had five straight top 15s until this year. This is his second missed cut in seven starts this season.

5) Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood during the Genesis Invitational 2024

Tommy Fleetwood shot an 80 on Friday, as his round included an eagle as well as a quintuple bogey. He hadn't made a birdie or an eagle until the 12th hole, and by then he had sunk five bogeys and a quintuple.

This was Fleetwoods' first missed cut of the season and second in eight starts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

6) Adam Scott

Adam Scott missed the first cut of the season on Friday.

Adam Scott was in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field with a sponsor invite, but he couldn't make the best of it as he missed the first cut of the season.

Scott shot 73 and 76 to aggregate at 4 over at Bay Hill to register his fourth missed cut in 11 starts here. This was his first missed cut since the Genesis Scottish Open last July.

7) Adam Schenk

Adam Schenk during The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches—Round Two

Adam Schenk was the unluckiest one on Friday, as the double bogey on the last hole of the day cost him the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He had shot an even 72 on Thursday and was 1 stroke under the cutline before he made a double bogey on the par-4, 18th.