Top 7 moments from Tiger Woods’ career explored

Tiger Woods stands as a formidable figure in the realm of professional golf, boasting an impressive record of 82 PGA Tour victories and 110 professional wins.

In 2023, Woods had missed most of the tournament due to an injury, but viewers are happy to see him in his best form again. He has established a substantial financial presence, with a net worth of $1.1 billion as of 2023.

The top 7 moments from Tiger Woods's career

Tiger's unparalleled success is most prominently reflected in his 15 major championship victories. Here are some highlights, giving you the lowdown on that casual, conversational style of Tiger Woods.

#1. 1997 Masters

Tiger Woods had a difficult time playing the Masters for the first time in 1997. But everything changed with a record 12-stroke victory, marking the beginning of "Tigermania" and making history at Augusta National.

#2. 1999 PGA Championship

At 23-years-old, the golfer faced great competition from star Sergio Garcia at the 1999 PGA Championship. Despite Garcia's great shots, Woods came out on top, winning his second major. Once again, the world saw Woods' talent and focus, setting the tone for his career.

#3. 2000 Canadian Open

One of Tiger's best shots came at the 2000 Canadian Open. Needing a birdie to win, his tee shot landed in a fairway bunker on the 18th, nailing an absurd 218-yard approach shot. This displayed his incredible skills and ability to handle pressure.

#4. 2000 US Open

Known as golf's toughest tournament, the 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach was an easy win for Woods. He won easily at under par 12, leaving everyone wondering if they could predict his performance.

#5. 2001 Players Championship

Tiger has been called "better than most" for his incredible tournament at the 2001 Players Championship. He was on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass and the ball went right in, showing off his skill and accuracy. NBC analyst Gary Koch phrased it until the putt found the bottom of the cup.

#6. 2006 Open Championship

2006 saw Woods win the Open Championship in an emotional moment. He lost his father, Earl Woods, that year. The victory was a tribute to his father, who introduced this game to him and played an important role in his life.

#7. 2018 Tour Championship

Tiger Woods had a remarkable comeback performance at the 2018 Tour Championship. Although the venue was small, the victory was quite monumental as a long time has passed since his last win. He also had to overcome personal and physical challenges during this time.