Top contenders for remaining European Ryder Cup qualification spots

The US Ryder Cup team will be declared today with the announcement of the captain's pick on Tuesday, August 29, given the automatic spots were locked last week following the BMW Championship.

However, as for the European Team, only four players have locked in their places for the upcoming biennial event. While Roy McIlroy and Jon Rahm have made it via the European Points List, Viktor Hovland and Tyrell Hatton confirmed their spots through the World Points List.

The remaining one spot each in the European and World Points Lists will be determined after the conclusion of the Omega European Masters on Sunday, September 3. The other players will need to wait until Monday for Team Europe captain Luke Donald's picks.

As the deadline for Ryder Cup selection approaches, here's a look at the contenders for the final spots in the European squad:

1) Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood finished T6 at the 2023 Tour Championship

Currently, Fleetwood is third in the World Points List and has a very good chance to book a flight to Rome. However, he isn't competing at this week's event in Crans-sur-Sierre.

Fleetwood has earned 186.92 points so far, and his qualification will depend a lot on how others perform this week. He has been featured in two Ryder Cups, including the winning contingent in 2018.

2) Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick at the 2023 Tour Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick, with 183.1 points, has a real chance of making it to his third Ryder Cup via the World Points List. After being part of the 2016 and 2021 Ryder Cup teams, the former US Open champion will be hoping to lock in his spot for the Rome event this week.

3) Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre is in the race for an automatic spot in the upcoming Ryder Cup

While Fleetwood occupies third place in the World Points List, MacIntyre holds the last qualifying spot in the European Points List. With 1828.99 points so far, he is more than 126 points ahead of fourth-placed Yannik Paul.

4) Yannik Paul

Yannik Paul is placed fourth in the European Points List

Paul was displaced by MacIntyre from third place after the latter finished third at the Genesis Scottish Open. The 27-year-old Scot also finished joint fourth at the Albatross Golf Resort, adding 85.42 points. Paul, on the other hand, earned 50 points for his tenth-place finish.

With 1,702.9 points, Paul will need a T3 finish or better to secure an automatic spot in the squad. Otherwise, he'll have to wait until September 4 for Donald's decision.

What are the current standings for the European Ryder Cup squad?

Here are the current standings for the European squad for the 2023 Ryder Cup:

World Points List

Rory McIlroy: 404.8 (Q via EPL) Jon Rahm: 395.35 (Q via EPL) Viktor Hovland: 356.97 (Q) Tyrrell Hatton: 205.57 (Q) Tommy Fleetwood: 186.92 Matt Fitzpatrick: 183.1 Sepp Straka: 152.4 Shane Lowry: 105.21 Justin Rose: 100.32 Robert MacIntyre: 96.43

European Point List

Rory McIlroy (Q): 4,033.5 Jon Rahm (Q): 3,417.23 Robert MacIntyre: 1,828.99 Yannik Paul: 1,702.9 Adrian Meronk: 1,620.59 Victor Perez: 1,571.03 Tommy Fleetwood: 1,534.37 Rasmus Hojgaard: 1,531.86 Adrian Otaegui: 1,435.51 Shane Lowry: 1,290.23