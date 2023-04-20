Top sleeper picks to watch at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is all set to begin on Thursday, April 20, and will be held at TPC Lousiana in Avondale, New Orleans. The four-day event will be played in a team format with 160 players divided into 80 pairs.
While top players still cover most of the headlines, there are a few underdog sleeper picks that could do pretty well this week.
Here's a look at the best sleeper picks to watch at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Top sleeper picks at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
1) Robby Shelton & Lee Hodges
Both went to the University of Alabama, although they never met each other there. Since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was switched to the team format, none of the champion pair have attended the same college. Shelton and Hodges have a chance to create history.
2) Davis Riley & Nick Hardy
Last year Riley was paired with Will Zalatoris finishing at T-4. Zalatoris is out of the tournament due to an injury. Hardy also debuted in 2022 and finished T21 with Curtis Thompson.
3) Alex Fitzpatrick And Matt Fitzpatrick
While Matt Fitzpatrick is coming to TPC Lousiana after his win at RBC Heritage, his brother Alex finished a T25 at the Hero Indian Open and a T15 at the Portugal Masters.
While the younger brother is still not at Matt's level, it can be expected that both will do well considering the format of the Zurich Classic
Odds for the 2023 Zurich Classic
- Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay: +400
- Collin Morikawa/Max Homa: +850
- Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell: +1400
- Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim: +1600
- Sam Burns/Billy Horschel: +1800
- Taylor Montgomery/Kurt Kitayama: +2200
- Justin Suh/Sahith Theegala: +2200
- Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick: +2200
- Beau Hossler/Wyndham Clark: +2500
- Victor Perez/Thomas Detry: +2800
- Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin: +2800
- Thorbjorn Olesen/Nicolai Hojgaard: +3000
- Harris English/Tom Hoge: +3000
- Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim: +3000
- J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley: +3500
- Denny McCarthy/Joel Dahmen: +3500
- Will Gordon/Davis Thompson: +3500
- Matthew NeSmith/Taylor Moore: +4000
- Davis Riley/Nick Hardy: +4000
- Callum Shinkwin/Matt Wallace: +4000
- Robby Shelton/Lee Hodges: +4500
- Brendon Todd/Patton Kizire: +4500
- Ben Griffin/Ryan Gerard: +4500
- Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax: +4500
- Ben Martin/Chesson Hadley: +5000
- Doc Redman/Sam Ryder: +5000
- Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett: +5500
- Akshay Bhatia/Harry Hall: +5500
- Erik van Rooyen/MJ Daffue: +6000
- Luke List/Henrik Norlander: +6500
- Aaron Rai/David Lipsky: +6500
- Scott Piercy/Ryan Palmer: +7000
- Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh: +7000
- Ben Taylor/Callum Tarren: +7000
- Justin Lower/Dylan Wu: +7500
- Sam Saunders/Eric Cole: +8000
- Hank Lebioda/Tyler Duncan: +8000
- Doug Ghim/Kramer Hickok: +8000
- Vincent Norman/Matthias Schwab: +9000
TV Schedule of Zurich Classic
Thursday, April 20
Round 1: 3-6 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)
Friday, April 21
Round 2: 3-6 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)
Saturday, April 22
Round 3: 1-3 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)
3-6 p.m. EST (CBS)
Sunday, April 23
Round 4: 1-3 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)
3-6 p.m. EST (CBS)
Fans can also enjoy online streaming of the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ and Peacock. Here's the streaming schedule:
- Thursday: 8 a.m. EST
- Friday: 9:15 a.m. EST
- Saturday: 8:45 a.m. EST
- Sunday:10:30 a.m. EST