Top sleeper picks to watch at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is all set to begin on Thursday, April 20, and will be held at TPC Lousiana in Avondale, New Orleans. The four-day event will be played in a team format with 160 players divided into 80 pairs.

While top players still cover most of the headlines, there are a few underdog sleeper picks that could do pretty well this week.

Here's a look at the best sleeper picks to watch at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Top sleeper picks at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

1) Robby Shelton & Lee Hodges

Both went to the University of Alabama, although they never met each other there. Since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was switched to the team format, none of the champion pair have attended the same college. Shelton and Hodges have a chance to create history.

2) Davis Riley & Nick Hardy

Last year Riley was paired with Will Zalatoris finishing at T-4. Zalatoris is out of the tournament due to an injury. Hardy also debuted in 2022 and finished T21 with Curtis Thompson.

3) Alex Fitzpatrick And Matt Fitzpatrick

While Matt Fitzpatrick is coming to TPC Lousiana after his win at RBC Heritage, his brother Alex finished a T25 at the Hero Indian Open and a T15 at the Portugal Masters.

While the younger brother is still not at Matt's level, it can be expected that both will do well considering the format of the Zurich Classic

Odds for the 2023 Zurich Classic

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay: +400

Collin Morikawa/Max Homa: +850

Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell: +1400

Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim: +1600

Sam Burns/Billy Horschel: +1800

Taylor Montgomery/Kurt Kitayama: +2200

Justin Suh/Sahith Theegala: +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick: +2200

Beau Hossler/Wyndham Clark: +2500

Victor Perez/Thomas Detry: +2800

Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin: +2800

Thorbjorn Olesen/Nicolai Hojgaard: +3000

Harris English/Tom Hoge: +3000

Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim: +3000

J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley: +3500

Denny McCarthy/Joel Dahmen: +3500

Will Gordon/Davis Thompson: +3500

Matthew NeSmith/Taylor Moore: +4000

Davis Riley/Nick Hardy: +4000

Callum Shinkwin/Matt Wallace: +4000

Robby Shelton/Lee Hodges: +4500

Brendon Todd/Patton Kizire: +4500

Ben Griffin/Ryan Gerard: +4500

Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax: +4500

Ben Martin/Chesson Hadley: +5000

Doc Redman/Sam Ryder: +5000

Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett: +5500

Akshay Bhatia/Harry Hall: +5500

Erik van Rooyen/MJ Daffue: +6000

Luke List/Henrik Norlander: +6500

Aaron Rai/David Lipsky: +6500

Scott Piercy/Ryan Palmer: +7000

Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh: +7000

Ben Taylor/Callum Tarren: +7000

Justin Lower/Dylan Wu: +7500

Sam Saunders/Eric Cole: +8000

Hank Lebioda/Tyler Duncan: +8000

Doug Ghim/Kramer Hickok: +8000

Vincent Norman/Matthias Schwab: +9000

TV Schedule of Zurich Classic

Thursday, April 20

Round 1: 3-6 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)

Friday, April 21

Round 2: 3-6 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)

Saturday, April 22

Round 3: 1-3 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)

3-6 p.m. EST (CBS)

Sunday, April 23

Round 4: 1-3 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)

3-6 p.m. EST (CBS)

Fans can also enjoy online streaming of the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ and Peacock. Here's the streaming schedule:

Thursday : 8 a.m. EST

: 8 a.m. EST Friday : 9:15 a.m. EST

: 9:15 a.m. EST Saturday : 8:45 a.m. EST

: 8:45 a.m. EST Sunday:10:30 a.m. EST

Poll : 0 votes