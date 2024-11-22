Topgolf reveals Jordan Spieth branded golf bags at the annual Spieth & Friends event

Topgolf has unveiled Jordan Spieth-branded golf bags at the annual event of Spieth and Friends. The American golfer has been away from the greens following the completion of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Spieth did not play in any of the FedEx Cup fall season events, and recently the former Masters winner attended the Spieth and Friends family annual function. During the charity event, the unique Jordan Spieth-branded bags were revealed. The golf bag has the name of the golfer printed in front and AT&T on the side.

Check out the story of Jordan Spieth about Topgolf's bag below:

Still from Jordan Spieth's Instagram story/@jordanspieth

Jordan Spieth has been using his unique golf bags for a while now. However, last year, he grabbed people's attention after his bag was found lying in the parking lot.

During the 2023 Valspar Championship, his golf bag was found in the parking lot, and later PGA Tour pro Michael Kim posted a picture of the bag on his X account, writing:

"Someone just left these clubs on the ground next to the parking lot. I’ll throw it up for auction. What’s the best offer??"

What is Jordan Spieth's bag in 2024?

Spieth played mostly with Titleist golf clubs. In 2024 as well, most of the clubs are Titleist, while his putter is a Scotty Cameron Circle T 009 with a SuperStroke Traxion Flatso 1.0 grip.

Here are the golf clubs Jordan Spieth has in his bag:

Driver:

Specification: Titleist TSR2 (10.5 degrees at 9.75) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft

3-wood:

Specification:: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 75 TX shaft

Hybrid:

Specification: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-95X Hybrid

Irons:

Specification: Titleist T200 (2021) (2), Titleist T100 (2021) (4-9) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 X Hybrid (2), True Temper Project X 6.5 (4-9) shafts

Wedges:

Specification: Titleist Vokey Design Raw SM10 (46-08F, 52-08F, 56-10S, 60T), Vokey Proto all with True Temper Project X 6.0 shafts

Putter:

Specification: Scotty Cameron Circle T 009 with SuperStroke Traxion Flatso 1.0 grip

Ball:

Specification: Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel:

Specification: Under Armour

Shoes:

Specification: Under Armour HOVR Drive 2

Spieth last played at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and tied for 68th place. Some of his good finishes this season include third at The Sentry, T6 at the WM Phoenix Open, and T10 at the Valero Texas Open.

Spieth started off his 2024 PGA Tour season at The Sentry and finished in third place, then secured T39 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T6 at the WM Phoenix Open. However, after a strong start to the season, he struggled in the mid-season events, missing the cut in The Players Championship, Valspar Championship, Masters, The CJ Cup, Byron Nelson, and several other events. Overall, he had a decent season in 2024.

