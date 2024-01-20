“Total opposite from how I perceived him” – Paige Spiranac lauds Bryson DeChambeau for shooting with her despite having ‘trolled him in the past’

Paige Spiranac was left impressed with Bryson DeChambeau. The golfer-turned-influencer lauded the LIV Golfer after meeting him in person for a round of golf. Giving ‘due credit’ to the 30-year-old ex-PGA Tour star, Spiranac said that he was the “total opposite” of how she’d perceived him over the years.

Spiranac, famous for criticizing golfers on her Playing a Round with Paige podcast, admitted that she has “publicly trolled” DeChambeau in the past. However, she’s now claimed that he was “nothing but kind and funny” in person. She also revealed that he was “self-deprecating,” referring to his sense of humor. Furthermore, she stated that they were ‘excited’ to present the content they shot together.

Taking to X to share a picture with Bryson DeChambeau, Paige Spiranac wrote:

“Have to give credit where credit is due to @b_dechambeau! I’ve publicly trolled him in the past but in person he was nothing but kind, funny, and self-deprecating. Total opposite from how I perceived him over the years. And you would think I should know better because it happens to me every day."

I’m excited for you to see the content we’ve been shooting and an opportunity for you to get to know us both better! Coming soon,” she added.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Spiranac has worked with several golfers in the past. However, her fans seemed excited with the latest post, owing to her and DeChambeau’s dating status. For the unversed, both she and the LIV golfer are single.

DeChambeau was dating college golf star Lilia Schneider for about a year before a silent split. Spiranac hasn't revealed dating anyone since her divorce. The duo's latest meeting has paved the way for rumors.

Paige Spiranac's criticism of Bryson DeChambeau in the past

Paige Spiranac hasn’t always been a cheerleader for Bryson DeChambeau. The golf influencer has openly slammed the LIV golfer in the past. Back in 2021, DeChambeau impressed golf fans with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Following the win, the then-PGA Tour star name-dropped Tiger Woods in his post-victory speech.

DeChambeau, while celebrating his eighth PGA Tour win, recalled receiving a text from Woods while thanking his sponsors. He recalled that the ace golfer, who was recovering after his infamous car crash at the time, talked about ‘keep fighting no matter what happens.’ DeChambeau said that his heart was heavy with Tiger’s condition and the text “meant the world” to him.

However, the name drop at the speech didn’t sit well with Paige Spiranac. The then-27-year-old golfer said that she can “respect Bryson and still find him annoying.” She faced heat for the comment, but it didn’t set her back. Spiranac further noted that Bryson “comes off disingenuous at times.”

Expand Tweet

This wasn’t the first time Spiranac had openly attacked Bryson. Earlier, Spiranac had stated that she ‘didn’t know how to feel’ over DeChambeau’s flop at the 2020 Masters. Speaking in her Playing a Round with Paige podcast, the golf model said that she had “mixed feelings about Bryson.” She added that he’s “such a great person to make fun of.”

Notably, Paige Spiranac has also noted to give credit when it’s due to Bryson. For the unversed, she’d openly lauded the LIV star for his ‘unbelievable’ round of 58 at LIV Golf Greenbrier.